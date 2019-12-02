Mod Sélection Champagne Releases Vintage 2008 Réserve & Rosé

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Critically acclaimed Mod Sélection Champagne , today announces the release of its highly allocated Vintage 2008 for both the Mod Sélection Réserve and Mod Sélection Rosé.



The new varietals from Mod Sélection are exquisite masterpieces from a lauded harvest year.

Mod Sélection Réserve Vintage 2008 exudes a noticeable elegance and finesse in the bead. Aromas of rich, ripe fruit open beautifully in the glass. On the palate, orange peel, dried apricot and pineapple leave place for brioche, nutmeg and clove. Full bodied without heaviness, this is a vintage that proves the reward that comes from waiting.

Mod Sélection Rosé Vintage 2008 boasts a remarkable deep-salmon hue, emblematic of the rare Saignée method. On the palate, an immediate focus of concentrated and complex fresh red fruit – strawberry, blood orange and plum. Then, honey, ginger and sweet spice, true of such a vintage. Perfectly balanced acidity results in a finish both graceful and opulent.

The combination of strict selection processes at harvest, the most delicate extraction of first press "coeur de cuvee," rigorous control of fermentations, and use of the rare Rosé de Saignée production method have come together to create the purest expression of balance and terroir found in Champagne today.

"The attention to detail in every aspect of our production process is what sets this Champagne apart from all other 2008 vintages the industry has seen this year," says Hocking, Founder & CEO of Mod Sélection Champagne. "We have purposely waited to release these special blends to ensure optimum quality and purity - and we believe they're worth the wait."

In keeping with the brand's inaugural releases, the 2008 vintage varietals are packaged in rich brown metallic bottles, with avant-garde décor and adornment process. Delicate symbolized patterns and embellishments are handcrafted and applied by the finest artisans in Champagne, ensuring no two bottles are ever alike.

This announcement marks the third and fourth exclusive releases from the house of Mod Sélection, all of which have received 98 points by renowned wine critic, Anthony Dias Blue. Upcoming variants include NV Grand Cru Blanc de Blancs, Vintage 2008 Grand Cru Blanc de Blancs, NV Blanc de Noirs, and a uniquely styled single vineyard estate grown Tête de Cuvée.



Mod Sélection Réserve Vintage 2008:

MSRP $480 USD

12% ABV



Mod Sélection Rosé Vintage 2008:

MSRP $550 USD

12% ABV

About Mod Sélection Champagne

Mod Sélection is a top line Champagne created by award-winning wine and spirits producer Brent Hocking in partnership with Maison Pierre Mignon. Since 1892, the legacy and learning of five generations of growers in an exclusive enclave of the Vallée de la Marne have helped produce and refine the finest Champagnes.



Having long searched for the ideal partner that shared its ethos and attention to detail in every aspect of Champagne-making, Mod Sélection is committed to choosing only first selection press and cuvées refusing to compromise on accepting anything but the best ensuring that its champagnes stand truly above the rest.

Since inception, Mod Sélection Champagne has been awarded Robb Report's "Best of the Best" Award, Wine Spectator Food & Wine Festival "Best of the Best" accolade & all variants been rated an outstanding 98 points by Anthony Dias Blue.

For more information on Mod Sélection Champagne, please visit www.modselectionchampagne.com .

