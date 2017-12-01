Moët Hennessy USA Teams with Amazon's Alexa to Bring Champagne Experiences to Your Home

New Digital Offering Provides Consumers with Interactive and Engaging Champagne Education

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Moët Hennessy USA, the leading luxury wine and spirits company, announced today the expansion of its digital offerings with Bottles and Bubbles, a new skill available for Amazon's Alexa that gives consumers the opportunity to learn about champagne and to create their own experiences at home.

An engaging and interactive new skill for Amazon Alexa, Bottles and Bubbles will leverage the voice technology of Alexa to help everyday consumers become champagne connoisseurs in their own homes. Through its tips and educational lessons, which range from recommended champagne pairings, moments to celebrate, and how to pronounce Moët Hennessy champagnes, Bottles and Bubbles is designed to create the ideal champagne experience.

"As Moët Hennessy USA continues to bring new and innovative experiences to consumers, we are excited to announce the Bottles and Bubbles skill on Amazon's Alexa," said Moët Hennessy USA. "New technologies are providing us with incredible opportunities to not only grow our business, but to engage with our consumers in exciting ways while still delivering on our commitment to building luxury brands. Bottles and Bubbles will empower individuals with a champagne education and help them create the perfect champagne experience in their own homes."

To engage with Moët Hennessy's Bottles and Bubbles skill for Amazon Alexa, users must enable the skill through the Alexa app or on Amazon's website. Once enabled, consumers can say, "Alexa, open Bottles and Bubbles" to their Alexa-enabled device and engage with six areas of conversational and educational content, including: Champagne 101, which provides champagne basics and information about Moët Hennessy brands; a calendar of notable dates that can be celebrated with a glass of champagne; and suggestions and services to elevate any social gathering, such as recommended food and champagne pairings, hosting tips, champagne-inspired playlists and ambient sounds for a perfect champagne moment.

Bottles and Bubbles is showcasing Moët Hennessy's foray into voice AI as both an innovative and future forward leader in the space. Developed in partnership with creative technology agency rehab, the Bottles and Bubbles skill was created to meet the growing demand from Moët Hennessy consumers for a more immersive voice experience. This skill is currently only available in the United States.

Moët Hennessy is confident consumers will see this skill as an everyday utility in their homes to broaden occasions for enjoying their iconic champagne portfolio while expanding their knowledge on the craftsmanship, heritage, and savoir faire of champagne.

WEBSITE https://www.amazon.com/Moet-Hennessy-USA-Bottles-Bubbles/dp/B07657KZR9

About Moët Hennessy USA

MOËT HENNESSY USA is the leading importer and marketer of luxury wines, spirits and champagnes in the U.S. The Moët Hennessy portfolio includes renowned brands such as: Hennessy Cognac; Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon, Krug, Veuve Clicquot and Ruinart Champagnes; Belvedere Vodka; Volcan de mi Tierra Tequila; Glenmorangie and Ardbeg single malt Scotch whiskies; Woodinville; fine wines, Ao Yun, Cape Mentelle, Cloudy Bay, Newton Vineyard, Numanthia, Terrazas de Los Andes, Smoke Tree, Chandon California; and Clos19. Moët Hennessy has a strong consumer focus with an uncompromising commitment to building luxury brands.

Contact:

Mark Semer or Charlotte Stone

Kekst

(212) 521-4800

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/moet-hennessy-usa-teams-with-amazons-alexa-to-bring-champagne-experiences-to-your-home-300565261.html

SOURCE Moet Hennessy USA