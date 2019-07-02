Moët Hennessy USA to Move Corporate Headquarters to 7 World Trade Center

Luxury wine & spirits industry leader will relocate from Chelsea to Downtown Manhattan office in 2021 as part of ongoing growth strategy



NEW YORK, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Silverstein Properties and Moët Hennessy USA announced today that Moët Hennessy USA has signed a 15-year, 82,000-square-foot lease on the 35th and 36th floors of 7 World Trade Center. Moët Hennessy USA will relocate its corporate headquarters from Chelsea to the Skidmore, Owings & Merrill-designed office tower in 2021.

"7 World Trade Center is one of the most advanced buildings in the world, and also our home," said Larry A. Silverstein, Chairman of Silverstein Properties. "It gives me great pleasure to welcome Moët Hennessy USA to this building and to the neighborhood. Downtown Manhattan is one of the most exciting, vibrant, and dynamic places in New York – there is something great happening here every hour of the day. I look forward to watching Moët Hennessy USA continue to grow and prosper here."

Moët Hennessy USA is the leading importer and marketer of luxury wine, spirits and champagne in the U.S., and employs more than 400 people across North America. The Moët Hennessy portfolio includes renowned brands such as Belvedere Vodka, Hennessy Cognac, Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon, Krug, Veuve Clicquot and Ruinart Champagne.

Jim Clerkin, President and CEO of Moët Hennessy North America, said, "We are delighted to relocate our headquarters to 7 World Trade Center, one of Manhattan's premier office towers, and one of the most energy-efficient buildings in America. The world-class office facility we will build will be an important investment in our people and brands, and will be critical to our continued growth. Lower Manhattan's transformation into one of the city's liveliest neighborhoods was a draw, alongside its infrastructure, lifestyle options and convenient amenities for our employees."

"We raise a toast to Moët Hennessy USA on their decision to relocate to Lower Manhattan," said Downtown Alliance President, Jessica Lappin. "By choosing this neighborhood, Moët Hennessy USA joins a growing and diverse community of businesses that represent many of the world's leading luxury brands. Santé!"

Jeremy Moss, Director of World Trade Center Leasing for Silverstein Properties, led negotiations for the landlord, along with Mary Ann Tighe, Ken Meyerson, Evan Haskell and Stephen Eynon of CBRE. Moët Hennessy USA was represented by Michael Geoghegan, Matthew McBride, Lauren Crowley Corrinet, Munish Viralam of CBRE.

"Private-sector employment numbers in Lower Manhattan have swelled to an all-time high, bringing over 250,000 jobs to the neighborhood," said Jeremy Moss. "The World Trade Center plays a significant role in providing companies with modern high-tech buildings in a neighborhood close to the City's most talented professionals across a variety of industries."

About Moët Hennessy USA

MOËT HENNESSY USA is the leading importer and marketer of high-quality wines, spirits and champagnes in the U.S. The Moët Hennessy portfolio includes renowned brands such as: Hennessy Cognac; Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon, Krug, Veuve Clicquot and Ruinart Champagnes; Belvedere Vodka; Volcan de mi Tierra Tequila; Glenmorangie and Ardbeg single malt Scotch whiskies, Woodinville; and fine wines, Ao Yun, Cape Mentelle, Cloudy Bay, Newton Vineyard, Numanthia, Terrazas de Los Andes, Smoke Tree, Chandon California, and Clos19. Moët Hennessy has a strong consumer focus with an uncompromising commitment to building luxury brands.

About Silverstein Properties

Silverstein Properties is a privately held, full-service real estate development, investment and management firm based in New York. Founded in 1957 by Chairman Larry Silverstein, the company has developed, owned and managed more than 40 million square feet of commercial, residential, retail and hotel space. Recent projects include 7 World Trade Center, the first LEED-certified office tower in New York City (2006), 4 World Trade Center (2013), Four Seasons Walt Disney Resort (2014), the Four Seasons Downtown (2016), One West End (2017) and 3 World Trade Center (2018).

The company has been recognized as one of the "Best Places to Work in New York City" by Crain's New York Business for eight years in a row. For further information on Silverstein Properties, please visit www.silversteinproperties.com or http://www.wtc.com

