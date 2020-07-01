Mizkan America, Inc., Expands and Consolidates US Distribution of ANGOSTURA® bitters with Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits

Five-Year Agreement Will Simplify Distribution Supply Chain and Allow Faster Speed-to-Market Innovation

MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill., July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mizkan America, Inc., ("Mizkan") — a leading manufacturer of condiments, sauces and other delicious foods in the U.S. and the exclusive North American distributor and sales agent for ANGOSTURA® bitters — today announced that it has expanded its distribution agreement with Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits ("Southern Glazer's"), the world's pre-eminent distributor of beverage alcohol. Effective Aug. 1, 2020, Southern Glazer's will distribute ANGOSTURA bitters in an additional 19 U.S. markets, extending its strategic partnership with Mizkan to a national scope. Southern Glazer's will now distribute ANGOSTURA® aromatic bitters and ANGOSTURA® orange bitters in 32 total U.S. states and the District of Columbia. The five-year agreement will consolidate distribution channels while growing the U.S. footprint of ANGOSTURA bitters to benefit on-premise customers and retailers across channels.

"Southern Glazer's has been a trusted distribution partner for Mizkan and ANGOSTURA® for more than a decade," said Bob Cole, Customer Vice President, Sales, Mizkan America, Inc. "We jumped at the chance to expand our relationship because it will give the ANGOSTURA bitters brand access to Southern Glazer's unmatched National Accounts' reach and coverage, simplifying the supply chain in order to offer more consistent pricing, bring innovations to market faster, enhance localized marketing and implement systems that more accurately manage inventory and forecasting."

The expanded partnership will give Southern Glazer's exclusive distribution rights to ANGOSTURA bitters in new markets including: Colo., Del., District of Columbia, Kan., Ky., La., Ind., Iowa, Md., Neb., N.M., N.D., Okla., Ore., S.D., Tenn., Texas, Va. and Wash. "This deal will enable ANGOSTURA bitters to grow at the pace of the market and at the rate of consumer demand," said Mitch Cooper, Brand Manager, ANGOSTURA bitters, Mizkan America, Inc. "Our strategic agreement with Southern Glazer's promises to introduce new consumers to ANGOSTURA bitters and provide better access to those who already use and love this iconic brand."

"We are excited about the opportunity to expand Southern Glazer's premium distribution portfolio through a national partnership with Mizkan America for the ANGOSTURA bitters line of products," said Gene Sullivan, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer at Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits. "This national alignment will enable us to drive growth for the brand through greater reach and deeper penetration at licensed accounts."

About Mizkan America, Inc. ®

Based in Mount Prospect, IL, Mizkan America, Inc., is a subsidiary of the Mizkan Group, a global, family-owned company that has been Bringing Flavor To Life™ for more than 215 years. As one of the leading makers of condiments and sauces in the United States, Mizkan America maintains 17 manufacturing facilities that serve the retail, foodservice, specialty-Asian and food-ingredient trade channels. Since 2005, Mizkan America has seen dramatic growth and their portfolio now includes a wide variety of vinegars, Italian and Asian sauces, peppers, cooking wines, wine reductions, sushi seasoning and salad dressings. Mizkan America brands include: RAGÚ®, Bertolli®, Holland House®, NAKANO®, Four Monks®, Barengo®, Mitsukan®, Tres Hermanas®, Nature's Intent®, World Harbors®, Mizkan® and Rio Luna™. Mizkan America is also the exclusive distributor/sales agent for ANGOSTURA® bitters in North America. For more information, go to Mizkan.com.

About Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits

Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits is the world's pre-eminent distributor of beverage alcohol, and proud to be a multi-generational, family-owned company. The Company has operations in 44 U.S. states and the District of Columbia, Canada, and the Caribbean, and employs nearly 22,000 team members. Southern Glazer's urges all retail customers and adult consumers to market, sell, serve, and enjoy its products responsibly. For more information visit http://www.southernglazers.com/. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram @sgwinespirits and on Facebook at Facebook.com/SouthernGlazers.

