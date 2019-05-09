Mitch Brantley Joins Charlie's Chalk Dust as Chief Marketing Officer

Plans to Leverage his Consumer and Distribution Expertise into New Markets



IRVINE, California, May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- True Drinks Holdings, Inc. (the "Company" or "True Drinks") (OTC PINK: TRUU) announced today the appointment of Mitch Brantley as Chief Marketing Officer of Charlie's Chalk Dust, a wholly owned subsidiary of True Drinks. In this new role Mitch will help grow and scale the existing Charlie's Chalk Dust line of e-liquid products, as well as provide his industry expertise in Charlie's Chalk Dust's efforts to expand into new markets. In his career, Mitch has shown significant experience growing consumer brands and managing multiple large distributorships.

"We are very excited to welcome Mitch to the Charlie's family. He has a unique ability to lead others and inspire results. Mitch's proven track record of implementing strategic marketing concepts to penetrate new markets will add great value to our enterprise," said Brandon Stump, Chief Executive Officer of True and Charlie's Chalk Dust.

Mitch is a veteran executive in the consumer packaged goods space building brands like Snapple and Power Crunch. In his fifteen years at Snapple, Mitch began selling their products out of his car, later becoming one of the most successful Snapple distributors in the country. He went on to build five more Snapple distributors in Texas and California for Quaker Oats, Triarc and Cadbury Schweppes.

After his time at Snapple, Mitch entered the nutrition world acquiring a sports nutrition store, later expanding his brand to four stores. His stores became one of the best-known brands in Southern California operating at three times the industry average in revenue. He created a "Customer Appreciation Day" where top national and emerging brands would sample their products supported by local radio stations. World-famous athletes like MMA star Andersen Silva and four-time Mr. Olympia Jay Cutler met with customers and signed autographs creating an extraordinary customer experience and wide media attention.

His sports nutrition retail success landed him an opportunity to join the team at Power Crunch, a national nutrition brand. There Mitch built a national field sales and marketing team that developed, implemented, and executed trade programs growing national retail account sales in the high triple digits. After achieving significant sales growth in the U.S., Mitch directed his focus on building the brand globally. He spent 18 months in Australia building a sales, marketing, and distribution team for Power Crunch and expanded global distribution from five countries to almost fifty. Mitch has spent the past eighteen months consulting for several beverage and snack start-up brands creating and implementing sales and marketing strategies, financial models, and helping facilitate the capital raising process.

"I am beyond excited to be part of the Charlie's family. The quality of the team, the culture, and the products are some of the best I have ever seen," said Mitch. "We are in an excellent position to scale this business considerably and I am grateful to be part of the leadership team."

About Charlie's Chalk Dust

Founded in 2014 in southern California by brothers Brandon and Ryan Stump, Charlie's Chalk Dust produces high quality vapor products currently distributed in over 90 countries around the world. Charlie's is regarded as an industry pioneer, having developed an extensive portfolio of brand styles, flavor profiles and innovative product formats. Its authentic brand, coupled with unmatched culture and consistency, has cemented its position among a vast consumer base. Additional information about Charlie's can be found at www.charlieschalkdust.com.

About True Drinks Holdings, Inc.

Prior to consummating the Exchange, True Drinks Holdings, Inc. specialized in all-natural, vitamin-enhanced drinks. Its primary business was the development, marketing and sale of AquaBall® Naturally Flavored Water, which was distributed nationally through select retail channels, such as grocery stores, mass merchandisers, drug stores and online. Although, the Company has discontinued the production, distribution and sale of AquaBall®, it continues to market and distribute Bazi® All Natural Energy, a liquid nutritional supplement drink, which is currently distributed online and through the Company's existing database of customers, and is currently engaged in the formulation of products for ultimate distribution, including products containing CBD. The Company was founded in 2008 and is currently headquartered in Irvine, California.

