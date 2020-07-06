Missoula's Coaster Cycles & Imagine Nation Brewing Co. Toast to Successful PPE Collaboration

Fighting Chance NEIPA Commemorates Nearly 2 Million Face Shields Made Locally, Delivered Globally

MISSOULA, Mont., July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fighting Chance New England IPA was developed in partnership between Coaster Cycles and Imagine Nation Brewing Co. to celebrate their collaboration of assembling nearly 2,000,000 face shields in Missoula and deploying them for hospital workers on the front lines around the country during the COVID-19 crisis.

In response to the pandemic shortage of PPE, in mid-March Coaster Cycles shifted from manufacturing bikes and last-mile mobility solutions to utilizing their factory and re-hiring their team members to assemble face shields for first responders. A new endeavor under the CC Face Shields brand that began with an order from a large hospital group for 500,000 shields and a 12,000 per day production soon grew to 45,000 per day. Due to high demand, Coaster Cycles decided to enlist the help from a few local businesses to increase their production and keep more Missoulans employed during these uncertain times. "Imagine Nation Brewing was one of those invited to join forces because of their commitment to community and service," stated Coaster Cycles COO, Justin Bruce. In addition to Imagine Nation, Kettlehouse Brewing, Catalyst Café, Alcom and Bravo Catering also participated.

After a couple of months of partnership, the companies decided to make a beer to celebrate the collaboration that has resulted in almost 2 million shields made, 45+ states benefited, 115+ employees earning a living wage, and 16,000+ human hours invested. "Ultimately, our hope with this project is that millions of people affected by COVID-19 will have a Fighting Chance," said Robert Rivers, Imagine Nation Brewing's Co-Founder who named the beer.

For every four-pack sold, one face shield will be donated to one of the following organizations: Ag Worker Health & Services, The Montana Racial Equity Project, Missoula County Public Schools, The Poverello Center, and All Nations Health Center.

