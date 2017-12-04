Miss Out on Black Friday Shopping? Don't Worry: The Halls Are Decked With December Deals

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Friday and Cyber Monday may be behind us, but that doesn't mean the season for savings is over. In fact, six of the top 10 days for shoppers fall after Cyber Monday, so let's get shopping! Here's what December has in store—and online—for consumers.

Making Spirits Bright

'Tis the season for partying with loved ones. And who could celebrate—or grin and bear it—without a bit of bubbly? As holiday hosts of all kinds start to stock up on Champagne, wine and spirits for their gatherings and New Year's Eve celebrations, one would expect the high demand to drive up prices. However, it's quite the opposite! Liquor stores are in competition with one another, so to drive more traffic to their stores, they offer discounts as deep as 30% off.

RetailMeNot Exclusive with Wine.com: offering 10% off sitewide - great for stocking up or an adult stocking stuffer!

Happy New Gear

Black Friday may provide deep discounts on electronics, but December is still an opportune time to save. The sales continue beyond Cyber week, so now is a great time for a gadget upgrade. We have seen incredibly low prices on items like 4K TVs. And while laptops, digital cameras and tablets might fluctuate in price after the shopping holiday, don't consider it a loss. Sign up for alerts for products you want from your favorite retailers and receive a notification when the prices drop.

Best Buy: up to 50% off hottest tech

Amazon: Up to $45 off select amazon devices

Naughty or Nice List?

If your kiddos are still on your shopping list, it's not too late to find incredible deals before the holiday gift exchange. Retailers tend to hype toy sales and create a sense of urgency with the "while supplies last" gimmick. But shoppers who wait will find the best deals on toys during the first two weeks of December. So resist the urge to splurge! This month offers great rewards: deeper savings and a happy kid—what more could you want?

Target: $5 off $50 for select items online

Walmart: Up to 75% toys clearance

Fleece Navidad

Spring fashions start hitting stores in February, so there is pressure on merchants to clear out all remaining inventory like coats, sweaters, pajamas and shoes. This results in big discounts for smart—and patient—shoppers. Holding off on these purchases can be difficult in cooler climates, but the later in the season you shop, the better the deals will be.

Kohl's: get $20 cash back for online purchases

Macy's: up to $30 cash back for online purchases

Tee-rific Deals

Unless you live in sunny, warmer climates, December isn't exactly prime time for a round of 18, but it is the perfect time to prepare for spring play. Retailers historically start major promotions around the holidays so they can appeal to all markets before spring golf trips and tournaments are in full swing. And with new golf equipment and technology being released in December and January, retailers promote savings on the new products along with older items, making all the golfers in your life happy for the holidays!

RetailMeNot Exclusive with TaylorMade: extra 10% off sale + free shipping

Golf Galaxy: Up to an extra 60% off select clearance equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories

