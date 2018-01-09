A Minimalistic Approach With Cable Wine Racking

CINCINNATI, Jan. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern wine cellar design has really come into its own in the last few years. A high-end, contemporary appeal has become one of the most sought-after wine cellar designs in both residential and commercial applications. Wine Cellar Innovations has risen to the occasion with the launching of the Cable Wine Racking system. These racking units are definitely one of the best ways to achieve that modern vibe for wine cellar storage with a minimalistic approach.

But what exactly is the Cable Wine Racking system? This type of wine racking is made out of stainless steel, which is highly suitable for high humidity environments. That means there is no worrying about wine racks rusting out. Note that metal is a material that is heavily popular with contemporary design, whether it's a wine cellar project or not. Taking a leaf out of this, Wine Cellar Innovations has developed these strong cables that are attached to wood panels above and below to provide reliable security for wine bottles.

The Cable Wine Racking system takes style to another level, lending understated elegance to the contemporary look of racking assembly. The wood panels can be created in a variety of woods, stains and finish options, including lacquer. Opt for a blended stain to create a truly unique appearance for the wine racks. The combination of top-grade components and design choices makes the Cable Wine Racking system one of the most highly popular modern wine cellar products. Whether it's being used for home or business, the racking units can certainly bring a stunning presentation to any wine display.

