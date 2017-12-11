Mindfulness, Bio-Hacking And Future Of Supermarkets Are A Few Of The Food Industry Trends To Be Discussed During The Lempert Report 2018 Trends Forecast

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Dec. 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT: For the 33rd consecutive year, Phil Lempert, founder and editor of The Lempert Report will introduce the 2018 Trends Forecast. The Lempert Report 2018 Trends Forecast is a 55-minute live stream designed specifically to share cutting edge insights for retailers, brands, farmers, retail dietitians, distributors and allied members of the food world. Phil's insights will help food industry insiders better understand the opportunities for the coming year. Registration is free.

WHO: Phil Lempert is an expert analyst on consumer behavior, marketing trends, new products and the changing retail landscape. Known as The Supermarket Guru® Lempert is a distinguished author and speaker and is recognized on television, radio and in print. For twenty plus years Phil has served as food trends editor and correspondent for NBC News' Today show, reporting on consumer trends, food safety and money-saving tips, as well as showcasing new products, as well as regular appearances on ABC's The View, FOX Business, Dr. Oz, The Oprah Winfrey Show, 20/20, CNN, CNBC, FOX, as well as on local television morning and news programs throughout the country.

After the 2017 Trends Forecast, Kim Severson from the New York Times commented that, "His forecasts are more about context — the whys behind a trend — than simply declaring that everyone will soon be eating charred vegetables and broccoli tots."

WHEN: Wednesday, December 13, 2017, at 12 noon Eastern/9am Pacific

HOW: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/5162530733748684803

OTHER: The 2018 Trends Forecast will last 55 minutes, and live questions are welcomed during a 15-minute session. All those who register and attend will receive a link to download the Trends Forecast within 24 hours of the broadcast.

