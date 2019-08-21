Miller Lite Turns to Vatom Labs for an Entirely New Type of Customer Engagement Experience

Great Taste Trivia Game Rewards Players With $50,000 in Cash Prizes



CARBONDALE, Colo., Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vatom Labs, a brand innovation company that connects brands to their audience through SmartMedia objects, has worked with Miller Lite to enable its latest phase of the brand's Know Your Beer program. The 'edutainment' game was designed as a mobile experience called Great Taste Trivia and blends Miller Lite's unique brand personality with the digital power of blockchain-enabled engagement.

Great Taste Trivia is a 12-question trivia game served to the mobile phones of legal-age drinkers in more than 230,000 bars and restaurants across the country. If a player answers all 12 questions correctly, their prize is $5 compliments of Miller Lite! It was launched on July 2nd to a great reception and to-date a little over half of the prizes have been won.

Having designed the experience with the need to authenticate and immediately reward players that complete the trivia game, Vatom Labs utilized its proprietary self-serve creative platform that leverages the blockchain at its core. By using SmartMedia objects, Vatom Labs is able to track activations, engagements and attribute the reward based on those outcomes and to the channel where the user was originally acquired.

"We've been looking for new and innovative ways to reach drinkers in the bar, on-premise," says Lucy Bloxam, associate marketing manager for Miller Lite. "Great Taste Trivia allows Miller Lite to extend the success of Know Your Beer into the digital space. It's new, it's different, its engaging and it's positioned to gamify drinkers' time on-premise, helping make Miller Lite top of mind for the rest of the night."

The new trivia game will appear in social media channels, select apps and browsers via a geotargeted media buy that will serve the game to users identified inside bars and restaurants. Others can grab the game via QR codes on posters and other point-of-sale materials inside bars and restaurants. The game began on July 1st and will continue through September.

Once a user enters their email address and acknowledges they're 21 or older, they're asked to answer 12 trivia questions pulled from a question bank. Miller Lite will award 10,000 winners, who are limited to one $5 prize, which will be instantly transmitted via Paypal.

"Today, brands are looking for innovative and new ways to activate and engage their existing customers and acquire new customers," said Tyler Moebius, Co-founder and CEO of Vatom Labs. "We have built a powerful brand activation platform that leverages a new blockchain enabled SmartMedia object that is highly-programmable and able to deliver real tangible value from the brand to the consumer– like $5 to their PayPal account—that remains a simple mobile experience. Users see a fun, engaging game where they can kill-time, share the experience with friends, earn more ways to play and win a $5 instant prize."

The game, a form of promotion called "digital edutainment," features a series of multiple-choice questions focused on beer and Miller Lite. What is unique about this experience is how it is leveraging NFTs (non-fungible tokens called SmartMedia Objects) to provide a robust experience including a game, social badges, rewards for virality, and ultimately to ensure that the $5 rebate coin the user receives upon winning the game cannot be counterfeited.

Moebius added, "We believe providing brands the ability to create engaging and immersive digital promotions and activation experiences that are backed by the blockchain is the next major upgrade required to usher in the new era of brand innovation."

