Miller Lite® Launches First-Ever Beer Cantenna For Football Season

CHICAGO, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Miller Lite is launching the Cantenna, the only reception device on the market that is great tasting and serves up football straight to fans' living rooms. The latest can-novation -- part real beer, part digital antenna -- is the perfect game watching solution for all the cord-cutters and cord-nevers out there.

The limited-edition Cantenna comes at a time when fans need it most. Not only are live games off the table, but in many states, Miller Time won't be enjoyed while watching the game at the bar with friends. As a result, digital viewing is increasing, with more than a third of total sports viewers streaming live sports online.

"Streaming live sports can get frustrating and expensive and if cord-cutters want to watch football, they're often forced to resort to sketchy, unreliable, illegal streaming," said Stephanie Clanfield, associate marketing manager, Miller Lite. "Miller Lite is determined to bring you smooth streaming and make your Miller Time a little easier with the new Miller Lite Cantenna."

Ahead of last night's games, Miller Lite took it one step further and flooded social feeds with links that imitated sketchy streaming sites and surprised fans with something much better. The links led to Miller Lite's parody of the iconic Sunday Primetime song, a humorous cautionary tale about the perils of illegal streaming, with the Cantenna as the solution to their problem. The full-length music video with original song gives fans the opportunity to get their own Cantennas and ultimately get back to enjoying Miller Time this season. Check out the video here.

'The Cantenna is a head-turner on its own, but we didn't want to stop there," says Clanfield, "in order to really disrupt cord-cutters we couldn't rely on typical marketing tactics, instead we chose an unconventional approach to serve them up something unforgettable during a time when they were the most engaged."

The Cantenna is not the first "can-novation" for Miller Lite. Last year the brand broke the internet with the launch of the Cantroller, a beer can that doubles as a gaming controller. This time, they're taking the relationship between beer and football to the next level to help fans get back to enjoying what matters most – spending time with friends and watching the game with a great tasting Miller Lite in hand.

The Miller Lite Cantenna launch is supported with a robust 360 marketing campaign that will be deployed across paid, owned and organic media, social influencers and traditional earned media relations.

To enjoy the great tasting great reception of the Cantenna, fans 21 and up can check out MillerLiteCantenna.com to enter for a chance to win one of their own*. Cantennas are available now and will be given away until October 12. For more program information, visit MillerLite.com/CantennaInstructions and follow @MillerLite on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Sweepstakes begins at or about 12:00 PM CT on 9/11/20 and ends at 11:59:59 PM CT on 10/12/20. Sweepstakes includes 4 entry periods. Open only to legal residents of the 50 US/DC who are 21 years or older. Cantenna prizes only available to residents of CO, DC, FL, ID, LA, MS, NE, NV, NY, NC, SC, SD, and WI. Click Here for Official Rules, including how to enter, entry period dates, odds, prize details, and restrictions. Void where prohibited. Msg&data rates may apply.

About Miller Brewing Company

Miller Brewing Company was founded in 1855 by Frederick J. Miller when he purchased the Plank Road Brewery in Milwaukee, a city he chose as the best place for a brewery given its access to great water. Miller Lite, the original great-tasting light pilsner beer, (MillerLite.com, Facebook.com/MillerLite, @MillerLite on Twitter, YouTube.com/MillerLite) was introduced nationally in 1975 and is among the top-five selling beers in the United States. The brewery's oldest enduring beer is Miller High Life (MillerHighLife.com, Facebook.com/MillerHighLife, @MillerHighLife on Twitter). Known as the Champagne of Beers, it was introduced in 1903 and still is brewed with the same yeast strain that Miller carried in his pocket from Germany. Miller Genuine Draft (MGD.com, Facebook.com/MillerGenuineDraft, @Miller_Global on Twitter), introduced in 1986, is the original cold-filtered, packaged draft beer. Miller Brewing Company is part of MillerCoors, the U.S. business unit of the Molson Coors Brewing Company. Learn more at MillerCoors.com, at Facebook.com/MillerCoors or on Twitter through @MillerCoors.

SOURCE Miller Lite