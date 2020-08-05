Miller Lite® Is Bringing International Beer Day To The States

The brand is making it Miller Time for 80+ stateside "countries" on Friday, August 7th

CHICAGO, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- It may not be easy to travel internationally to celebrate International Beer Day this coming Friday, so Miller Lite is celebrating stateside. On August 7th, consumers in 80+ cities named after countries can get beer on us* to make it Miller Time.

"We know that summer travel looks a little different this year, and for many beer fans, that means celebrating International Beer Day looks different too," said Sofia Colucci, VP Miller Family of Brands. "But it's still time for Miller Time, so we're embracing the chance to celebrate safely and with good friends on our home turf, in cities like China, MI; Belgium, IL; and Trinidad, CA."

Consumers across 118 international(ish) zip codes can claim their beer rebate by visiting www.millerlite.com/internationalbeerday and uploading a receipt from the purchase of a 6-pack on August 7th. A full list of participating cities and zip codes will be available on the program website.

Lucky Miller Lite fans in Scotland, SD will get an extra special delivery of Miller Lite on Friday, August 7th. The brand will be bringing a Miller Lite semi-truck to hand-deliver 12 oz. cans of Miller Lite to legal-age fans looking to enjoy some Miller Time on this prestigious holiday.

"From Scotland, SD to Mexico, MO, some of our favorite international destinations are closer than we thought," said Colucci. "Wherever you are in the United States, Miller Lite wants to encourage "international" Miller Time to those nearby."

*Beer purchase required. Offer valid only on (1) 6-pack of Miller Lite (Bottles or Cans). Must be 21+ to redeem. Purchases must occur on 08/07/2020. Receipt must be submitted by 8/14/2020, or until supplies run out (whichever comes first). Limit one rebate per phone number. Limited quantities available. Offer amount varies by state.

