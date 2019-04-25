Milk Protein Hydrolysate Market to Hit $1.3 Billion by 2025: Global Market Insights Inc.

The European milk protein hydrolysate market demand, led by Germany, the U.K., France and Italy, is set to register significant CAGR of 5.5 percent from 2019 to 2025 supported by increasing awareness regarding nutritional requirement for infants among parents and high purchasing power for these products.



SELBYVILLE, Del., April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The milk protein hydrolysate market from clinical nutrition may register growth close to 5.5 percent by 2025. Elderly consumers are at high risk of insufficient protein intake; therefore, hydrolysates are provided in the form of clinical nutrition to maintain their bone mineral density. Sarcopenia is a muscle mass and strength loss which is associated with aging. It leads to the decline in physical ability which can threaten independence. This condition is prevented by providing whey protein that rapidly gets digested and absorbed delivering essential protein nutrients for muscle mass growth and maintenance, which is likely to boost product demand.

Global Milk Protein Hydrolysate Market is expected to surpass USD 1.3 billion by 2025, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc. Growing consumer awareness towards nutritional food ingredients owing to its several fitness benefits including blood glucose control, maintaining bone health and maintenance of muscles may foster the milk protein hydrolysate market. Moreover, rising consumer awareness regarding the consumption of a healthy balanced diet and consumer spending towards infant nutrition products is likely to favor industry growth.

Milk protein hydrolysate market growth from enzymatic hydrolysis may expect consumption at over 220 kilo tons over the projected timeframe. This technology is used for protein recovery and modification purposes which help in functional properties improvement such as emulsifying and foaming capacity along with providing high digestibility, which may foster market growth.

In 2018, milk protein hydrolysate market size from animal feed application exceeded USD 60 million. The high amino acid content in chickens and broilers diets helps in promoting the overall health and wellness, thereby producing higher yields. Furthermore, the product optimizes growth performance in layers and enhances the growth rate, thereby stimulating product demand.

Browse key industry insights spread across 390 pages with 508 market data tables and 51 figures and charts from the report, "Milk Protein Hydrolysate Market By Products (Whey, Casein ), By Form (Powder, Paste), By Technology (Acid Hydrolysis, Enzymatic Hydrolysis), By Application (Sports Nutrition, Infant Nutrition, Clinical Nutrition, Animal Feed {Poultry [Broilers, Layers], Swine, Cattle, Aquaculture [Salmon, Trouts, Shrimps], Equine, Pet}), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Denmark, Netherlands, Poland, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Vietnam, New Zealand, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa), Application Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 - 2025," in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/milk-protein-hydrolysate-market

U.S. whey protein hydrolysate market demand may witness significant gains at over 5.5 percent during the forecast period. Consumers are paying more attention to protein-rich ingredients consumption to sustain overall health balance, thereby boosting milk protein hydrolysate industry growth. Increasing trends among working professionals and millennials for muscle-building, weight loss and fat reduction to enhance overall health and development may favor the industry growth. Several manufacturers have replaced the carbohydrates core with added protein and steady flavor to deliver a clean label product with improved protein and less carbohydrate content.

Germany infant nutrition application in milk protein hydrolysate market size is poised to surpass USD 50 million during the foreseeable timeframe. Increasing acceptance of infant nutrition, as it contains vital nutrients which are necessary for infant growth, should promote the market. Moreover, strict regulations are imposed on labeling, presentation and advertising of infant formula so as not to discourage breastfeeding and ensuring proper usage of breast milk substitutes may favor milk protein hydrolysate regional growth.

China animal feed applications for milk protein hydrolysate market size may register gains close to five percent by 2025. The Chinese aquaculture industry is composed of individual enterprises, farmers and cooperatives which are positioning their market in the industry, thereby influencing the product demand. Most of the companies are willing to expand the aquaculture business by investing in the domestic market and enhanced product portfolio.

Lactalis Group, Carbery Group, MILEI and Moringa Milk are major industrial participants in the milk protein hydrolysate market. Companies are concentrating on increasing their business by indulging into collaborations with a strong focus on R&D to increase product portfolio.

