Milestone Brands LLC Launches Campo Bravo Tequila

Joint Venture with Campo Bravo Tequila, Vertically-Integrated Tequila, Into U.S.

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Milestone Brands LLC announced today that it has entered a joint venture with Grupo PSA of Mexico, bringing Campo Bravo, a 100% Agave Tequila, to the United States.

"We are thrilled to bring Campo Bravo Tequila into the Milestone Brands family. We felt a strong passion from our new partners at Grupo PSA as well as to the brand attributes of the Camp Bravo Tequila brand and its roots. Campo Bravo is made by agave farmers who've spent their lives working on perfecting both agave and tequila. It is truly a brand that over-delivers in quality, packaging and value," states Founder and C.E.O. of Milestone Brands, Eric Dopkins. The tequila category continues to be one of the fastest growth categories in spirits, growing double digits in 2019.

Campo Bravo (40% ABV, 80 Proof), meaning "Brave Field", was created by fifth generation agave growers that developed a vertically-integrated, 100% Blue Weber tequila. The farmers sought to control the quality of the agave from the earth to the bottle, thus creating a tequila steeped in tradition, but designed for modern tequila drinkers. Campo Bravo will be available in Plata (silver) and suggested retail price will range from $19.99 – $21.99. On the nose, the tequila has vanilla aromas with a hint of white chocolate. On the palate, consumers can expect herbal tones and spices such as black pepper that elegantly integrate citrus flavors of lemon and grapefruit. Campo Bravo offers a unique tequila taste that works well for shots, the classic margarita or simple mixology at home. The bottle, designed by Stranger & Stranger, incorporates modern Mexican design with an intricate label that features a howling wolf.

"We are thrilled about our future partnership with Milestone Brands and our joint venture with Campo Bravo's future in the U.S.," stated Roberto Cipres, Founder and President of Grupo PSA, a leading global producer of agave nectar.

Campo Bravo will launch nationally in January 2020 and has already gained commitments from retailers like Walmart, Publix, Twin Liquors, Raley's Supermarkets and many others.

ABOUT MILESTONE BRANDS LLC

Milestone Brands LLC, premium spirits company based in Austin, Texas, was founded in February 2016 by two local entrepreneurs and veterans of the beverage and spirits industry, Eric Dopkins, former CEO of Deep Eddy Vodka and Chad Auler, creator of Savvy Vodka and co-founder of Deep Eddy Vodka. The brand includes Dulce Vida Organic Tequila, Naranja Orange Liqueur, and American Born Whiskey. Milestone Brands LLC is a national spirits supplier and acquirer, innovator and marketer of alcohol beverage brands.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/milestone-brands-llc-launches-campo-bravo-tequila-300981181.html

SOURCE Milestone Brands LLC