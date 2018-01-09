Michter's Distillery Affiliate Purchases 145 Acres in Washington County's City of Springfield

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Jan. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- At year-end 2017, Michter's Distillery's affiliate Springwater Kentucky Realty completed its purchase of 145 acres in Springfield, Kentucky, at the heart of the state's historic Washington County.
"We are excited to be expanding Michter's operations in Springfield and Washington County. This is a wonderful community with warm people and a great heritage. The property offers rich soil and naturally filtered limestone water which are essential to producing the greatest American Whiskey. The picturesque 145 acres with its gentle rolling hills will provide a beautiful setting for our future growth," said Andrea Wilson, Michter's Master of Maturation. The first phase of construction, a barrel house for whiskey aging, is scheduled to begin in 2018.
"This is strategically significant for us as we plan for the future," commented Michter's Distillery President Joseph J. Magliocco. "It is terrific land in a very special part of Kentucky, and it will complement our operations at our Shively Distillery and our soon-to-open Fort Nelson Distillery in downtown Louisville. The property has natural springs and currently has crops grown on it. This acquisition opens up a multitude of exciting possibilities, including farming our own estate grown grain for Michter's distillation program. We feel very fortunate to have this opportunity to be a part of a community as great as Springfield and Washington County."
Established in 1792 and named in honor of George Washington, Washington County was the first county created by the Kentucky State Legislature. The City of Springfield is the county seat.
Headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, Michter's has a rich and long legacy of offering traditional American whiskeys of uncompromising quality. With each of its limited production offerings aged to its peak maturity, Michter's highly acclaimed portfolio includes bourbon, rye, and American whiskey. For more information, please visit www.michters.com, and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.
Contact: Connie Kam
502-774-2300 x428
ckam@michters.com
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/michters-distillery-affiliate-purchases-145-acres-in-washington-countys-city-of-springfield-300579535.html
SOURCE Michter's Distillery
Because nothing says ‘I love you’ quite like a bag of chocolates the size of a child
With up to 92 percent of Americans are doomed to fail at keeping their New Year’s resolutions
This downtown Seattle hotel serves up a fresh and vibrant taste of the city
More and more stars are setting sail with their biggest fans.