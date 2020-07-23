Michelob ULTRA Toasts The Joy Of The Season's Return As The New Official Beer Partner Of The NBA

- The Country's Fastest-Growing Beer Becomes Official Partner of NBA's Virtual Fan Experience, "Michelob ULTRA Courtside" -- Michelob ULTRA Releasing New Content Featuring Jimmy Butler and His Hidden Talent -

NEW YORK, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Michelob ULTRA, the fastest growing beer brand in the U.S. that stands for active enjoyment, and the National Basketball Association (NBA) announced today a multiyear partnership that makes Michelob ULTRA the official beer partner of the NBA. The brand is tipping off the partnership by bringing fans closer to the game during the NBA Restart in Orlando with "Michelob ULTRA Courtside," a digital experience that allows fans to appear virtually inside the arena and share in the excitement of the game. In addition, Michelob ULTRA will release a new television spot celebrating the joy of the return of basketball, featuring a hidden talent of five-time NBA All-Star Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat, reminding fans that it's only worth it if you enjoy the experience.

"Combining athleticism with enjoyment is what defines Michelob ULTRA, and that's why we are incredibly honored to partner with the NBA and celebrate this historic return of basketball," said Ricardo Marques, Vice President of Michelob ULTRA. "Michelob ULTRA Courtside is a truly groundbreaking virtual fan experience that will not only bring the energy of the fans to the game, but also bring the athletes closer to the fans."

While fans can't physically attend games in Orlando due to social distancing protocols, "Michelob ULTRA Courtside" will give fans special access to games throughout the season. Starting Thursday, July 30, fans can visit www.ultracourtside.com and follow Michelob ULTRA's social channels for details on how to win access as well as additional exclusive giveaways and experiences. The NBA will announce more details about the virtual fan experience in the coming days.

"As we prepare for the NBA Restart in Orlando, we are thrilled to expand our longstanding partnership with Anheuser-Busch and welcome Michelob ULTRA as an official partner of the league," said Ed Winkle, NBA Vice President, Global Partnerships. "Our collaboration in Orlando will offer a unique opportunity to reach and engage NBA fans in an entirely new way."

In the television spot debuting Friday, July 24, Butler is seen at home excitedly packing for the NBA Restart in Orlando. He joyfully gathers his belongings while singing and dancing his heart out to the classic song "You Make My Dream (Come True)" by Hall & Oates. This will be the first of several pieces of creative work that Michelob ULTRA will release during the NBA Restart.

"While singing in ULTRA's new commercial was fun and showed a more joyful side of me, I must admit that I'm excited to bring that same spirit back to my day job," said Butler. "I look forward to returning to the court and am elated for the opportunity to virtually reconnect with NBA fans. It is their energy that brings the excitement to the game and makes it all worthwhile."

The 2019-20 NBA season resumes Thursday, July 30. For the complete game and national television schedules for TNT, ESPN, ABC and NBA TV, visit NBA.com.

