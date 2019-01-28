Michelob ULTRA Pure Gold Brings First-Ever ASMR-Style Spot To Super Bowl

The first major USDA certified organic beer and Zoe Kravitz make their Super Bowl debut with sensory experience

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Soft whispers. Trees shudder. Nails tap. Beer pours. Michelob ULTRA Pure Gold is bringing all the feels to Super Bowl LIII with a new commercial starring actress Zoe Kravitz who delivers the Pure Gold message using ASMR (autonomous sensory meridian response). The commercial induces tingling sensations as it encourages drinkers to reconnect with nature through the enjoyment of beer in its organic form. The TV spot titled "The Pure Experience," marks Michelob ULTRA Pure Gold's first time appearing in the Super Bowl.

"We launched Pure Gold less than a year ago and the reaction has been amazing. It was a no brainer to use the Super Bowl stage to make an even bigger introduction of this beer to the country – especially in such a disruptive way with a partner like Zoe Kravitz," said Azania Andrews, VP of Michelob ULTRA. "More and more people are choosing to incorporate wellness and mindfulness into their lives – whether that's hiking, meditating or paying more attention to what they are eating and drinking. Pure Gold is an organic beer that provides drinkers with an option they can feel good about without sacrificing a pure, refreshing taste."

Michelob ULTRA Pure Gold is the first national organic beer brand to hit the market and is made with ingredients inspired by nature with only 85 calories and 2.5 carbs. Since it debuted in 2018, Pure Gold has been one of the fastest growing new brands in beer, appealing to consumers who prioritize natural, organic lifestyles. Pure Gold bears the USDA organic seal, indicating the rigorous standards and process required to make such a special beer.

"Working with Pure Gold is cool because I love the idea of bringing a different organic taste to the beer market," said Zoe Kravitz. "We had great time in Hawaii shooting the commercial. It was such a beautiful setting, I felt very lucky to be there. I'm excited to share that experience with everyone."

Consumers lucky enough to attend Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta will also have the opportunity to enjoy an organic Pure Gold at the stadium. The brand will be available at Snackology 101, the only fully organic concessionaire in-stadium, to offer fans organic beers and bites so they can reconnect with nature during the big game. The Michelob ULTRA Pure Gold bar can be found on the concourse adjacent to Snackology 101.

FCB Chicago is the lead creative agency for "The Pure Experience." To view the spot, please visit Michelob ULTRA's YouTube page.

About Michelob ULTRA Pure Gold

Introduced in 2018, Michelob ULTRA Pure Gold is the latest innovation of the fastest growing beer brand in the US. Michelob ULTRA has always believed drinking beer and living an active lifestyle shouldn't be mutually exclusive of one another. With the launch of Michelob ULTRA Pure Gold, the brand is taking this mindset one step further with organic grains sourced from the finest farms. With just 85 calories, 2.5 carbs and a superior golden taste, Michelob ULTRA Pure Gold is made with organic ingredients. Michelob UTLRA Pure Gold is the perfect beer to reach for and enjoy when the day is winding down and the sun is setting – the hour of the day that's pure gold. For more information, visit www.MichelobULTRA.com.

