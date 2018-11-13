Michelob ULTRA is the Official Beer of 2018 Philadelphia Marathon Weekend

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Philadelphia Marathon is proud to announce Michelob ULTRA as the official beer of the 2018 Philadelphia Marathon Weekend.

"We are very excited to welcome Michelob ULTRA to our team of partners," remarked Leo Dignam, Executive Director of the Philadelphia Marathon Weekend of Events. "Michelob ULTRA will be bringing an exciting energy to Race Weekend as they promote and sample products that fit well with our runners' preferences and lifestyle."

As an official partner, Michelob ULTRA will receive traditional sponsorship benefits, including branding exposure through on-site signage and engagement, marketing promotions, digital and social media. In addition, Michelob ULTRA will be hosting an ULTRA Happy Hour at the Expo at the Pennsylvania Convention Center on Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and on Saturday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Attendees will have a chance to sample ULTRA Pure Gold and Lime Cactus during this time. Michelob ULTRA will also have a beer garden set up at the finish line on Race Weekend so that runners and spectators can stop by and grab a cold beverage to celebrate.

"The Michelob ULTRA running community has a balanced commitment to fitness and fun. We are looking forward to participating in the Philadelphia Marathon Weekend as this year's official beer, especially as the Marathon celebrates its 25th Anniversary," said Greg Barrett, Regional Brand Manager at Michelob ULTRA. "We are proud to partner with this event and hope to see everyone out supporting our runners!"

This announcement comes with Race Weekend just a few days away. The weekend kicks off with a two-day Health & Fitness Expo which will be held Friday and Saturday at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. On Saturday, the races will begin with the Dietz & Watson Half Marathon at 7:30 a.m. followed by the Rothman Orthopaedics 8K, which is set to start at 10:45 a.m. The AACR Philadelphia Marathon will round out the weekend on Sunday starting at 7:00 a.m. For more information visit www.philadelphiamarathon.com.

About Philadelphia Marathon Weekend:

The Philadelphia Marathon Weekend welcomes nearly 30,000 runners, 60,000 spectators, and 3,000 volunteers each year. Race Weekend 2018 features the AACR Philadelphia Marathon on Sunday, November 18; the Dietz & Watson Half Marathon, Rothman Orthopaedics 8K and Dunkin' Munchkin Run on Saturday, November 17; and a free two-day Health & Fitness Expo on Friday, November 16 and Saturday, November 17. Race participants pass many of Philadelphia's famous attractions on the swift and scenic USATF-certified course, which is a Boston qualifier. Learn more at www.philadelphiamarathon.com.

About Michelob ULTRA

Michelob ULTRA is the superior light beer. With just 95 calories and 2.6 carbs, you can enjoy the crisp, refreshing taste of Michelob ULTRA without compromising your active lifestyle. Live Fit, Live Fun, Live ULTRA!

