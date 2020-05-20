Michelob ULTRA Is Giving Fans the Ultimate Way to Celebrate the Return of Sports: Beer, Caddyshack-Inspired Content Featuring Peyton Manning and an Exclusive Golf Beer Cart Giveaway

Join the Official Beer Sponsor of Capital One's The Match: Champions for Charity in Celebrating the Return of Sports This Weekend

NEW YORK, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This Sunday, the moment sports fans around the country have been waiting for will finally arrive when four sporting legends tee off in Capital One's The Match: Champions For Charity. Michelob ULTRA, the brand that stands for active enjoyment, will mark the occasion by bringing the excitement with new ads, beer and merchandise giveaways, an unexpected feature of Peyton Manning in Caddyshack-inspired digital content and additional support of The Match's charitable efforts.

"The Match represents a special moment for our national community as it reintroduces the joy of watching live sports from our homes, all while bringing together some of the world's greatest athletes for a charitable cause," said Ricardo Marques, Vice President, Michelob ULTRA. "We believe that golf is best enjoyed with a beer in hand, which is why we're excited to help fans celebrate this moment in sports history."

As a beer brand that knows staying active can and should be fun, Michelob ULTRA will be debuting new digital content produced especially for The Match: Champions for Charity featuring scenes from the classic film Warner Bros. Pictures Caddyshack, an iconic embodiment of sports and fun. Using deepfake technology, Peyton Manning's face will be placed into favorite scenes from the film that will live as digital content and be released on Michelob ULTRA's social media channels leading up to The Match.

To further commemorate the return of sports, Michelob ULTRA is also releasing three new commercials featuring a one-of-a-kind golf beer cart that fans will have a chance to win, along with other merchandise, during The Match broadcast. Consumers can enter for a chance to win by following @MichelobULTRA on social Twitter and using #ULTRAPrizeScramble and #Sweepstakes*.

In addition, Michelob ULTRA is giving fans a common rooting interest during The Match – a round of beer on ULTRA for a hole-in-one. If either of the two golf legends or their dependable partners hit a hole-in-one, Michelob ULTRA is offering a 6-pack of beer** for sports fans and beer lovers throughout the country. You can tune in and follow along throughout The Match: Champions For Charity to root for a round of beer on Michelob ULTRA and visit www.michelobultra.com/thematch for full details on how to redeem.

Michelob ULTRA has long been the beer of choice for golf fans and is proud to further support The Match: Champions for Charity with a $150,000 donation to the American Red Cross. The brand will also host a special on-course challenge for The Match participants, with a substantial donation from WarnerMedia and the players to charity on the line. Additional details will be shared this week.

Michelob ULTRA invites fans to join us in celebrating the return of sports and reminds fans to celebrate responsibly as America comes together to raise a cold one to the occasion.

Capital One's The Match: Champions for Charity with Tiger Woods & Phil Mickelson joined by Peyton Manning & Tom Brady airs live on Sunday, May 24, at 3 p.m. ET across TNT, TBS, truTV & HLN, with a pre-match show on the Bleacher Report app at 2 p.m.

About Michelob ULTRA

Introduced in 2002, Michelob ULTRA is currently the fastest growing beer brand in the United States by share and the No. 2 beer in the industry by dollar sales. With just 95 calories, 2.6 carbs and no artificial flavors or colors, it is a superior light beer that celebrates the active, balanced lifestyle of its drinkers that includes both fitness and fun. Michelob ULTRA's choice of grains and extended mashing process leads to its refreshing taste and fewer carbohydrates. It is brewed with the finest barley malt, rice, hops, and a pure-cultured yeast strain, all of which reflect Anheuser-Busch's commitment to brewing quality. Michelob ULTRA reminds you to always drink, and sweat, responsibly.

CADDYSHACK and all related characters and elements © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. (s20)

