Michael Dusi Logistics Receives Investment From Tattooed Dog Holdings And Headhaul Capital Partners LLC

PASO ROBLES, Calif., March 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Dusi Trucking, LLC and Michael Dusi Logistics Warehouse, LLC (collectively "Michael Dusi Logistics" or "MDL") announced today an investment by Tattooed Dog Holdings and Headhaul Capital Partners LLC. MDL provides a broad suite of specialized logistics solutions to the California wine and craft beer industry including value-added warehousing, direct-to-consumer fulfillment and wine clubs, regional bulk, refrigerated, flatbed and dry-van trucking as well as truckload and LTL brokerage. Proceeds from the investment will be used to support the Company's growth initiatives and for general working capital purposes. Bluejay Advisors, LLC advised the investors in the transaction.

"We are very excited to have partnered with Tattooed Dog Holdings and Headhaul Capital since, in addition to their capital investment, they bring a significant amount of direct transportation and logistics operating and strategic experience to the table," stated Michael Dusi, founder and Chief Executive Officer of MDL. "The investment will enable us to broaden and strengthen the services we provide to our customers."

"Michael has spent the last twenty years building a unique solution for the wine industry and we believe companies with this type of niche specialization can be perfect partners for their customers," stated John Giles, a senior advisor to Bluejay and an investor in MDL. "We are looking forward to working with Michael and the whole MDL management and driver team to further develop and grow the company."

"With a diversified fleet of specialty trailers and warehouse capacity to store over a million cases of wine, MDL is well-positioned to provide an integrated logistics solution for the wine industry," stated Seth Wilson, Managing Partner of Headhaul Capital. "In addition, the company's direct-to-consumer fulfillment and wine club services are a good fit with the increasing demand for eCommerce in the wine industry."

About Michael Dusi Logistics

Michael Dusi Logistics, based in Paso Robles, CA, is a niche, third-party logistics (3PL) firm that provides a broad suite of specialized solutions to the wine and craft beer industry. MDL was founded over 20 years ago by Michael Dusi as an extension of the Dusi family's 90-year history in the Central Coast of California wine region. MDL's suite of logistics services includes value-added warehousing, direct-to-consumer fulfillment and wine clubs, regional trucking and brokerage. The Company provides its solutions to a broad group of vineyards, wineries, breweries and distributors through two strategically located, temperature-controlled warehouses with over a 1.0 million cases of storage capacity and a diversified, flexible tractor and trailer fleet which includes flatbeds, tankers, refrigerated, dry-van and heavy haul trailers.

About Bluejay Advisors, LLC

Bluejay Advisors, LLC is a management consulting and investment firm comprised of senior business professionals that specialize in improving client's financial and operational performance by delivering solutions that support long-term corporate strategy. Bluejay Advisors delivers results through tailored services and functional expertise in transportation, strategic planning, project management and operational controls. Bluejay Advisors routinely invest with their clients on the projects in which they are engaged. Visit www.bluejay-advisors.com.

About Headhaul Capital Partners, LLC

Headhaul Capital Partners LLC is a New York-based middle market private equity firm focused on investing in and building businesses in the transportation, logistics & distribution industries. The Managing Partners have extensive private equity and operating experience with an average of 20 years of experience specifically in our focus industries. This longstanding history of specialization and particular capabilities in these industries offers senior executives a unique opportunity to partner with an investment team that works to create value through a proven combination of an in-depth understanding of niche-trends, experience in delivering operational efficiency, debt and equity capital markets knowledge, and execution of strategic and acquisition driven growth initiatives. Visit www.headhaulcapital.com.

