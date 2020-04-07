Michael David Winery Reveals New Package For Old Favorite, Lodi Red

Michael David Winery's Lodi Red features new branding for the 2018 vintage release

LODI, Calif., April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael David Winery has announced the revival of a local favorite, Lodi Red. Originally released in 1999 to celebrate the father of owners Michael and David Phillips, Lodi Red pays homage to the wine region in which the family has farmed for over 150 years and six generations.

"The Michael David team is excited about the release of Lodi Red, a classic favorite that many have enjoyed over the years. It was always popular in the tasting room, but with the package redesign, the decision was made to make this people-pleaser available nationwide," explains Melissa Phillips Stroud, VP of Sales and Marketing for Michael David Winery. "Grandpa would be proud to see Lodi wine reaching consumers across the nation."

Easy sipping and food-friendly, Lodi Red is comprised of three of Lodi's heritage varietals: Petite Sirah, Zinfandel and Carignane. Sourced from the diverse and honored soils of the Lodi Appellation, this medium bodied, bistro-style red blend opens with ripe berry and pecan aromas interlaced with flavors of huckleberry, cola and spice.

Handcrafted by the winemaking team under Adam Mettler, Director of Wine Operations, Lodi Red builds upon Michael David Winery's continued pursuit to place sustainability and reputable growing standards at the forefront of their farming practices. Lodi Red was produced and bottled using locally sourced fruit which adheres to the Lodi Rules for Sustainable Winegrowing, a third-party certification which follows a set of sustainable environmental, social and economic viticulture standards.

The 2018 bottling of Lodi Red is immediately available for sale and distribution in most major U.S. markets as of April 1st and has an SRP of $15.

ABOUT MICHAEL DAVID WINERY

Michael David Winery, producers of such brands as Freakshow, Petite Petit and Earthquake, is owned by the Phillips family who have built their Lodi winery into one of the fastest growing wineries in the United States. The Phillips brothers released their first commercial wine in 1984 under the Phillips Vineyards label after years of growing grapes for other wineries. Now celebrating 35 years as a bonded winery, Michael David Winery has over 800 acres of vineyards in the Lodi Appellation and prides itself on meticulous farming practices and sustainable wine grape growing, which result in superior quality in the bottle. Located one mile east of Interstate 5 on HWY 12 in Lodi, CA, Michael David Winery wines regularly take top awards and gain recognition nationwide. For more information, visit the Michael David Winery website at www.michaeldavidwinery.com, Facebook page at facebook.com/michaeldavidwinery, or Instagram page @michaeldavidwinery. For inquiries please contact Jenyn Sousa at jsousa@michaeldavidwinery.com.

