Michael David Winery preserves history and purchases historic Lodi Old Vine Zinfandel vineyard

LODI, Calif., Nov. 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael David Winery announced today the purchase of the historic 160-acre DeLuca Vineyard property, located on the eastern edge of the Lodi sub-appellation of Clements Hills.

This property has been in the DeLuca family since 1961. Louis DeLuca planted the vineyard of own-rooted head trained Zinfandel in 1961 from cuttings of another family Old Vine Zinfandel property down the road. Before long, fruit from this ranch was sold to multiple wineries and continued this way for over forty years. In 2004 Michael David Winery started purchasing fruit from this vineyard for their growing 7 Deadly Zins program and by 2009 started absorbing the entire production.

Farmed under the Lodi Rules sustainable program, this vineyard has been deemed one of the highest quality Zinfandel sites that Michael David sources from and consistently ranks in the upper echelon of the 100+ lots of Zinfandel produced by the winery. This large acreage will serve as a consistent source for Michael David Zinfandels, especially it's 7 Deadly Zins.

"We are fortunate to have been able to acquire this historic ranch and vineyard. The preservation of Lodi Old Vine Zinfandel is forever on the forefront of our minds and we are ecstatic the DeLuca family and Dave Devine have chosen us to continue the proud farming traditions they have preserved for so long," say Phillips.

Michael David Winery, producers of such brands as The 7 Deadly Zins, Freakshow, Petite Petit and Earthquake, is owned by the Phillips family, who have built their Lodi winery into one of the fastest growing wineries in the United States. The Phillips brothers released their first commercial wine in 1984 under the Phillips Vineyards label after years of growing grapes for other wineries. Now celebrating more than 30 years as a bonded winery, Michael David Winery has over 800 acres of vineyards in the Lodi Appellation and prides itself on meticulous farming practices and sustainable wine grape growing, which result in superior quality in the bottle. Located one mile east of Interstate 5 on HWY 12 in Lodi, CA, Michael David Winery wines regularly take top awards and gain recognition nationwide. For more information, visit the Michael David Winery Facebook page at facebook.com/MichaelDavidWinery, Instagram page at @MichaelDavidwinery and on Twitter at @MDWinery.

