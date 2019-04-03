Michael David Winery Launches "Freakshow Maskerade" Face Filter App

Interactive face filter app now available for download - Become your favorite freak and win a spot on the label!



LODI, Calif., April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael David Winery announced today the launch of their interactive face filter app, Freakshow Maskerade, which allows users to become their favorite characters from the wildly successful Freakshow wine brand and enter to win their way onto the wine label.

"While Augmented Reality has made its place in the wine industry, we really wanted to use this technology to give consumers a fun, interactive experience that connects them to the brand and wine they're drinking," said Melissa Phillips Stroud, VP of Sales and Marketing for Michael David Winery. "What better way to do that than making them part of the label?"

The Freakshow Maskerade app features 6 face-changing characters, with 3 additional characters ready to be unlocked by scanning Freakshow wine bottles. Users who share their 'freak'n faces' on Instagram and Facebook with the hashtag #freakshowwine are automatically entered to win a weekly Freak-of-the-Week swag pack. In addition, Michael David Winery will pick one lucky winner and add their real face to the menagerie of freaks on the Cabernet Sauvignon label. Freakshow Maskerade is available on the Apple and Google app stores for free download. More information is available at http://freakshowwine.com/.

In unison with the launch of the Freakshow Maskerade app, Michael David Winery announced a third act has joined the Freakshow lineup with the national release of Freakshow Zin, a Lodi AVA Zinfandel. The winery also premiered their 'Cab in a Can' package, a 4-pack of 187ml Freakshow Cabernet Sauvignon wine cans. Since its inception in 2012, the Freakshow brand has grown from 5,000 to 230k cases across all 3 varietals.

ABOUT MICHAEL DAVID WINERY

Michael David Winery, producers of such brands as Freakshow, Petite Petit and Earthquake, is owned by the Phillips family who have built their Lodi winery into one of the fastest growing wineries in the United States. The Phillips brothers released their first commercial wine in 1984 under the Phillips Vineyards label after years of growing grapes for other wineries. Now celebrating 35 years as a bonded winery, Michael David Winery has over 800 acres of vineyards in the Lodi Appellation and prides itself on meticulous farming practices and sustainable wine grape growing, which result in superior quality in the bottle. Located one mile east of Interstate 5 on HWY 12 in Lodi, CA, Michael David Winery wines regularly take top awards and gain recognition nationwide. For more information, visit the Michael David Winery website at www.michaeldavidwinery.com, Facebook page at facebook.com/michaeldavidwinery, or Instagram page @michaeldavidsfreakshow. For inquiries please contact Jenyn Sousa at jsousa@michaeldavidwinery.com.

