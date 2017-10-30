Michael Chiarello's Bottega Selects Sill Family Vineyards' très Chardonnay wine

YOUNTVILLE, NAPA, Calif., Oct. 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Sill Family Vineyards' 2015 très Chardonnay has been selected as the newest addition to Bottega's wine cellar. The wine will be offered where Chef Michael Chiarello shares the culmination of his life's work in the kitchen, bringing together the very best of Italy and Napa Valley in one unforgettable dining experience through traditional family recipes prepared with an inspired California twist.

Chef Chiarello is acclaimed chef, Emmy-winning host of Food Network's Easy Entertaining. Bottega Restaurant in Napa Valley has been named Best Newcomer by Zagat, Top 10 by Forbes, Top 20 by Esquire, and Top 100 Bay Area by Michael Bauer.

Bottega is located in Yountville's historic 1870 Marketplace, one of the best known and famed celebrity dining towns in Napa's wine country. In spite of all these attributes, it's the intangible qualities that captivate its guests. The Italian's have a saying for this: quel piccolo qualcosa di straordinario che elude la descrizione (that little something extraordinary that eludes description).

Napa resident and winemaker, Igor Sill's très Chardonnay comes with rich beginnings from Sonoma's AVA. The style of our 2015 très Chardonnay blends elegance, purity of fruit, harmony and finesse. We're a small, boutique vintner producing a limited number of barrels of exceptional Sonoma Coast grown Chardonnay. We have received rave reviews from Wine Editors, Critics, Master Sommeliers, Chefs and white wine lovers, noting comments such as "a true revelation", "absolutely exceptional", "a discernibly distinctive Chardonnay that is unmatched by mass-produced alternatives," said Winemaker, Igor Sill.

Bottega's Wine Director, Laura Koffer says, "We're excited to support local artisan wineries that have experienced losses as a result of the Napa and Sonoma fires and share their limited production fine wines with our dining patrons."

You'll find Sill Family Vineyard's wine on the special list wine menu at Bottega and numerous other exclusive fine dining establishments. More information at: sillfamilyvineyards.com.

