Miami Champagne Week 2017

MIAMI, Oct. 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Alessandra Esteves, co-founder and Director of Wine Education for the Florida Wine Academy is pleased to present Miami Champagne Week, designed to educate, promote and create awareness about Champagne, in the lively city of Miami, Florida.

Ms. Esteves began her career as a corporate lawyer and completed the WSET Diploma in Wines & Spirits in 2016, the highest qualification that the Wine & Spirit Education Trust awards. In the same year, she founded the Florida Wine Academy in Miami, focusing on wine & spirits education. Alessandra Esteves also has a Champagne Master Level by the Guild Wine Scholar and is passionate about sparkling wine.

"Champagne Day is celebrated on October 20th in different cities across the world. The Champagne Committee created this day in order to promote its wines. In Miami, we have decided to take the idea to the next Level and celebrate Champagne during an entire week, with multiple events in different venues," said Alessandra Esteves.

Miami Champagne Week will start on October 16th with a premium tasting at Abaco Wine Bar in Design District. The celebration carries on with a Champagne dinner at Costa Med Bistro + Wine in Key Biscayne on Tuesday, a Seminar on Wednesday, a Magnum Party on Friday at Finding.wine in Aventura and a Rosé Extravaganza at Marfil Bistro in Doral on Sunday.

"I am very excited to host the Discover Champagne Seminar at the Florida Wine Academy on October 18th and we will taste 7 top Champagnes like Bollinger, Gosset, Billecart Salmon, Charles Heidsieck, and discuss topics such as decanting Champagne and labeling terms," said Esteves.

More than 20 Champagne brands are participating in the first Miami Champagne Week and tickets cost between $59 and $150. See the full program and tickets are available at www.miamichampagneweek.com

About Alessandra Esteves

Ms. Esteves holds the Diploma in Wine and Spirits from the Wine & Spirits Education Trust – WSET®, the highest qualification that this renowned organization awards. She also passed the Guild Wine Scholar Champagne Master Level program with honors in 2015. Ms. Esteves' articles on wine and related subjects have been published in three books, and in different magazines and websites in Brazil, Central America and Europe. Mrs. Esteves is the Director of Wine Education and Co-Founder for the Florida Wine Academy.

About Florida Wine Academy

Florida Wine Academy is a family business, focused on wine and education and based in Miami, Florida. For more information visit www.floridawineacademy.com

