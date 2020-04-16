MGP Pledges Funds to Hospitality Industry Relief Efforts & Increases Industrial Alcohol Production for Hand Sanitizer at Kansas and Indiana Distilleries

- George Remus Straight Bourbon Whiskey, TILL American Wheat Vodka, Rossville Union Straight Rye Whiskey, Eight & Sand Blended Bourbon Whiskey and Green Hat Gin Support Collective MGP Action to Fight COVID-19 -

ATCHISON, Kan., April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ: MGPI), the parent company of MGP Brands, continues to support the COVID-19 relief effort with both financial aid and other support to the United States Bartenders' Guild (USBG) Relief Fund and The Restaurant Workers Community Foundation Emergency Relief Fund. MGP Brands include George Remus Straight Bourbon Whiskey, TILL American Wheat Vodka, Rossville Union Straight Rye Whiskey, Eight & Sand Blended Bourbon Whiskey and Green Hat Gin. Acting with the USBG Emergency Fund and the Restaurant Workers Community Foundation, the MGP team is committed to assisting the bar and restaurant community on the local and national level by providing financial aid and other resources for workers who are most impacted by COVID-19 as a result of restaurant and bar closures across the country. If you have the means, we invite you to donate to the USBG Guild Relief Fund or The Restaurant Workers Community Foundation Emergency Relief Fund.

MGP has significantly increased its production at their Atchison, Kansas and Lawrenceburg, Indiana distilleries to support an exponential increase in demand for industrial alcohol, used in the production of hand sanitizers and commercial disinfectants. MGP employees are working around the clock to increase supply to companies that produce these vital products.

About MGP Ingredients

Founded in 1941, MGP is a leading supplier of premium distilled spirits and specialty wheat proteins and starches. Distilled spirits include bourbon and rye whiskeys, gins and vodkas, which are carefully crafted through a combination of art and science backed by decades of experience. The company's proteins and starches are created in the same manner and provide a host of functional, nutritional and sensory benefits for a wide range of food products. MGP additionally is a top producer of high-quality industrial alcohol for use in both food and non-food applications. The company is headquartered in Atchison, Kansas, where distilled alcohol products and food ingredients are produced. Premium spirits are also distilled and matured at the company's facility in Lawrenceburg, Indiana. For more information, visit mgpingredients.com.

