MGP Ingredients introduces TILL American Wheat Vodka and George Remus Bourbon in Minnesota, partnering with Breakthru Beverage

ATCHISON, Kan., Jan. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MGP Ingredients is partnering with Breakthru Beverage Minnesota for the introduction of TILL American Wheat Vodka and George Remus Bourbon. The partnership is effective immediately on a statewide basis. MGP Ingredients, a leading distiller with operations in Atchison, Kansas and Lawrenceburg, Indiana, is continuing its expansion into Midwest markets.

"We are proud to partner with Breakthru to expand distribution of TILL Vodka and George Remus in Minnesota," says Andrew Mansinne, Vice President of Brands, MGP Ingredients. "As a heartland company with deep roots throughout the Midwest, we feel particularly encouraged by the growing interest in our brands throughout Minnesota and will be supporting our partners at Breakthru Beverage with extensive trade and consumer programs to establish our brands."

The distribution partnership follows MGP's regional expansion for both TILL American Wheat Vodka and George Remus. Both brands are crafted by the expert distillers at MGP Ingredients. TILL is produced from locally grown Kansas wheat, distilled for refinement through a proprietary process by the team in Atchison, Kansas. George Remus Straight Bourbon Whiskey and Remus Repeal Reserve Straight Bourbon Whiskey are crafted from MGP's aged bourbon reserves, located in its 170- year old Lawrenceburg, Indiana, distillery, one of the oldest and most historic spirits facilities in the country.

About TILL American Wheat Vodka

TILL American Wheat Vodka is made by the expert distillery team at MGP Ingredients, based in Atchison, Kansas. Created from premium Kansas wheat sourced from the best farms in the region, TILL Vodka is distilled using a proprietary process perfected over 75 years that focuses on the heart of the spirit. The result is a uniquely smooth premium vodka that showcases the best of Midwest craftsmanship. TILL Vodka is available in Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio and Wisconsin. The suggested retail price of TILL Vodka is $24.99 for a 750-ml bottle. Connect with us: TILLVodka.com, Instagram (@tillvodka), Twitter (@TillVodka), Facebook (@tillvodka) or Pinterest (@tillvodka). Till Distilling Company, Atchison, Kansas. 40% ABV. Enjoy responsibly.

About George Remus Bourbon

George Remus, a bourbon brand named after the legendary "King of the Bootleggers," is made by MGP Ingredients at their historic Lawrenceburg, Indiana distillery. George Remus Straight Bourbon Whiskey is a high-rye blend of bourbon whiskies, aged over four years, with a hint of vanilla, a maple aroma, and a sweet-yet-characteristic rye flavor (SRP: $44.99 per 750-ml bottle). The first series of Remus Repeal Reserve is crafted from 2005/2006 reserve bourbons and is available in limited quantities (SRP: $74.99 per 750-ml bottle). George Remus is currently available in Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio and Wisconsin. Connect with us: GeorgeRemus.com, Twitter (@GeorgeRemus), Facebook and Instagram (@GeorgeRemusBourbon). G. Remus Distilling Co., Lawrenceburg, IN, 47% ABV. Be Legendary. Sip Responsibly.

