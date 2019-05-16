Metro Diner Toasts National Mimosa Day With Launch Of $2.99 Mimosas And Bloody Marys

TAMPA, Fla., May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time to celebrate National Mimosa Day today, Metro Diner, known for its craveable comfort food, announces that $2.99 Mimosas and Bloody Marys will be a permanent fixture on its beverage menu at participating locations nationwide. Mimosa flavors include traditional, pineapple, grapefruit, cranberry and sunrise, a delicious mix of orange juice and grenadine.

"What better way to 'toast' to our guests than by offering $2.99 Mimosas and Bloody Marys as refreshingly delicious accompaniments to our menu of comfort food favorites," said Crafton Bryant, Director of Marketing for Metro Diner. "We are always looking to make every experience at Metro Diner a celebration that is special and affordable."

Metro Diner frequently celebrates national food holidays such as National Mimosa Day. In fact, last year the restaurant created its own annual holiday: National Fried Chicken & Waffle Day. Celebrated on August 8, the occasion celebrates one of the diners most popular offerings.

Guests can pair Mimosas and Bloody Marys with Metro Diner favorites like Fried Chicken & Waffle, San Francisco Benedict, Cinnamon Roll Pancake, Charleston Shrimp & Grits, the Holy Davoli Burger, and Chicken Pot Pie, a dish featured on the Cooking Channel's Cheap Eats. Large portion sizes enable guests to enjoy a delicious meal at a great value, with most dishes priced under $15.

Metro Diner's adult beverage menu is offered at most diners during breakfast, lunch and dinner to guests over 21 years of age, with I.D. Diners are open daily. For more information, please visit www.metrodiner.com

ABOUT METRO DINER

Established in 1992 by the Davoli family with a single eatery in Jacksonville, Metro Diner is among the nation's fastest growing casual dining concepts. Metro Diner is known for its warm, welcoming service, large portion sizes and serious diner food. With most dishes priced under $15, the eatery offers a great value during their all-day breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Metro Diner's made-from-scratch menu features quality ingredients and signature dishes including Fried Chicken and Waffles, Charleston Shrimp & Grits, and their famous Meatloaf Plate. Metro Diner has received many accolades including features on Food Network's Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives and the Cooking Channel's Cheap Eats. To learn more about Metro Diner, find a full list of locations or place a catering order, please visit www.metrodiner.com. 'Like' Metro Diner on Facebook, or follow @MetroDiner on Instagram and Twitter.

