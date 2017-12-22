Meijer Releases List of Top Local Beers to Gift This Holiday Season

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Dec. 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- It's coming down to the wire. From this point forward, it's time to tackle the "hard to buy for" people on your list. If you are looking for a gift that can help the local economy and serve double duty as a party host gift, gifting craft beer could be your answer.
According to the Brewers Association, craft beer continues to be a popular gift around the holidays. In the U.S., craft beer sales account for about 22 percent of all beer sales. For Meijer, it is 27 percent of all beer sales. The Meijer beer buyers report that the retailer will move 8.5 million bottles and cans of beer the week of Christmas.
Considering there are more than 900 craft breweries in the Midwest alone, the choice can be overwhelming. To help narrow your search, the Meijer beer buyers assembled their list of top local picks to gift this year. Consider buying single beers to build a unique four pack to gift.
Still need gifting ideas for your favorite beer lover? Check out our picks for craft gifts on the Meijer Beer Frontier.
