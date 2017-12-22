Meijer Releases List of Top Local Beers to Gift This Holiday Season

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Dec. 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- It's coming down to the wire. From this point forward, it's time to tackle the "hard to buy for" people on your list. If you are looking for a gift that can help the local economy and serve double duty as a party host gift, gifting craft beer could be your answer.

According to the Brewers Association, craft beer continues to be a popular gift around the holidays. In the U.S., craft beer sales account for about 22 percent of all beer sales. For Meijer, it is 27 percent of all beer sales. The Meijer beer buyers report that the retailer will move 8.5 million bottles and cans of beer the week of Christmas.

Considering there are more than 900 craft breweries in the Midwest alone, the choice can be overwhelming. To help narrow your search, the Meijer beer buyers assembled their list of top local picks to gift this year. Consider buying single beers to build a unique four pack to gift.

Michigan: For a hearty brown ale, try New Holland Cabin Fever. Arcadia Loch Down offers a full-bodied Scotch ale. Founders Dirty Bastard is a complex and hoppy Scotch ale. Atwater Vanilla Java Porter is an English-style porter with coffee flavors. For a rich Scotch ale, try Bell's Christmas Ale. Short's ControversiALE is a hoppy, American India pale ale.

Illinois: Lagunitas Sucks is an American strong ale made from four grains. Revolution Fistmas is a holiday red ale steeped with ginger root and orange peel.

Indiana: Sun King When the Lights Go Out Coffee Porter is brewed with locally roasted coffee for a malt sweetness. Upland Campside Session IPA offers a light malt character with a hoppy flavor. For an American pale ale, try 3 Floyds Yum Yum.

Ohio: Great Lakes Christmas Ale provides a mix of fresh honey, cinnamon, and ginger flavors. Rhinegeist Dad is an American amber that balances crisp hops and juicy malts. Mad Tree Luna Lux is a white IPA with coriander and lemon peel. Fat Head's Holly Jolly Christmas Ale is a German ale made with local Ohio honey.

Kentucky: West Sixth Christmas Ale is a dark holiday beer with cinnamon and nutmeg aromas. Braxton Spotlight White IPA is brewed with orange peel and coriander.

Wisconsin: New Glarus Snowshoe Ale is an Irish amber ale with rich malty flavor. For a German-style lager, try Lakefront Maibock.

Still need gifting ideas for your favorite beer lover? Check out our picks for craft gifts on the Meijer Beer Frontier.

