Meet Your New Favorite Healthy Mixer: Waterloo Sparkling Water's Lemon-Lime

AUSTIN, Texas, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Although delicious mixed cocktails and mocktails may feel like an indulgence, they can still fit into a healthy routine without sacrificing fitness goals or taste. It all comes down to making smart ingredient swaps and leaning into mixer options that are low in sugar, carbs, and calories but still bold in flavor. That's why Waterloo Sparkling Water, an Austin-based company with a commitment to providing healthy and satisfying beverage choices, is excited to announce the latest addition to their line of fruit-inspired sparkling waters: Lemon-Lime.

Flavored sparkling water has grown to cult-favorite status due to its versatility, but consumers are using the beverage as an ingredient in their favorite cocktails as of late – and with good reason. Waterloo has experienced a meteoric rise to success as it delivers a truly fresh flavor without compromising on functional benefits like zero sugar and sweeteners. The new flavor is a refreshing, healthy choice and, thanks to their dedicated in-house flavor innovation team, Waterloo's Lemon-Lime is the boldest, most authentic tasting Lemon-Lime Sparkling Water to hit the market.

To highlight the brand's citrus innovation, Waterloo is calling on cocktail lovers to channel their inner mixologist. After all, when life gives you lemons and limes, you make cocktails! Waterloo will be hosting an upcoming Instagram giveaway with the chance to win a flavor trial box including samples of the new Lemon-Lime flavor, as well as fun cocktail and mocktail recipes to help spark drink creations for sharing on social using #WhenLifeGivesYouLemonLime. Waterloo has kicked off their own Lemon-Lime inspiration with recipes including:

Tequiloo Rita

Ingredients:

1 ½ oz Altos Blanco Tequila



1 oz Orange juice



½ oz Lemon juice



Dash of agave syrup



Waterloo Lemon-Lime



1 Lime wedge for garnish

Instructions:

Mix tequila, orange juice, lemon juice, and agave with ice in a shaker and shake. Pour over fresh ice and top with Waterloo Lemon-Lime. Garnish with a lime.

Watermelon Press

Ingredients:

1 ½ oz Vodka



4 oz Waterloo Lemon-Lime



2 Fresh watermelon cubes

Instructions:

Muddle watermelon cubes in a glass, add ice, pour vodka and Waterloo Lemon-Lime on top and give it a big stir.

Strawberry Mojito Mocktail

Ingredients:

6 oz Waterloo Lemon-Lime



2-3 Muddled strawberries



3 Fresh mint leaves



1 Lime wedge for garnish

Instructions:

Muddle strawberries and mint in a tall glass. Fill glass with ice, then slowly pour Waterloo Lemon-Lime over ice. Give it a big stir and garnish with a lime.

Please visit drinkwaterloo.com for additional information on Waterloo's lineup of sparkling water that contains true-to-fruit flavors and zero calories, sugar, and sodium.

ABOUT WATERLOO:

In 2017, after recognizing that consumers were seeking, but not finding, healthy, authentic, transparent and better-for-them beverage choices, that tasted great, the team dared to challenge expectation and launched Waterloo Sparkling. A rebel at heart, Waterloo has been breaking the mold since day one and is driven by its cofounder's firsthand knowledge of the importance of food and beverage choices. The Austin-based brand is a BOLD take on sparkling water, making its mark by focusing on fruit-inspired flavor & aroma and delivering a much richer, more authentic taste. Waterloo is made with Non-GMO Project verified and Whole 30 Approved flavors, free of calories, sodium, sugar, & artificial sweeteners. For the benefit of their fans and the environment, Waterloo has only ever been produced in aluminum cans, made with BPA-free liners.

