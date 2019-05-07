Medical Marijuana, Inc. Subsidiary Kannaway® Unveils New CBD Coffee and Tea Pods

SAN DIEGO, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States, today announced that its subsidiary Kannaway® has released its new Single-Serving Coffee and Tea Pods, infused with 10 mg of hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) per pod.

Kannaway® French Roast Coffee cups are made with 100 percent premium Arabica coffee beans expertly batch-roasted by a fifth generation roast master. Kannaway® Rooibos and Citrus Tea cups are a floral blend of antioxidant-rich and caffeine-free tea. Compatible with most single-serve brewing systems, they are quick and easy to use.

"Kannaway's Single-Serving CBD-infused Coffee and Tea Cups provide a fast and pre-measured way to ingest your daily dose of CBD without disturbing your daily routine," said Kannaway® CEO Blake Schroeder. "These new products fill a need in the CBD market that very few products currently offer and we are confident that consumers will love the convenience they provide."

According to a report by Cowen & Co., the CBD market alone is expected to hit $16 billion by 2025. Of the CBD products currently on the market, most are in the form of liquid tinctures or topicals, making CBD-infused coffee and tea a large market opportunity.

"By providing consumers the option to start their day with CBD-infused coffee or wind down at the end of the night with CBD-infused, caffeine-free tea, Kannaway is making it easier to fit CBD into a variety of lifestyles and routines," said Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Dr. Stuart Titus. "CBD is being researched to provide a variety of therapeutic benefits and we are proud to bring high-quality products to our consumers in the U.S. and abroad."

Shop the entire line of Kannaway® Single-Serving CBD-infused Coffee and Tea pods in the Kannaway® online store.

About Kannaway®

Kannaway® is a network sales and marketing company specializing in the sales and marketing of hemp-based botanical products. Kannaway® currently hosts weekly online sales meetings and conferences across the United States, offering unique insight and opportunity to sales professionals who are desirous of becoming successful leaders in the sale and marketing of hemp-based botanical products.

About Medical Marijuana, Inc.

We are a company of firsts®. Our mission is to be the premier cannabis and hemp industry innovators, leveraging our team of professionals to source, evaluate and purchase value-added companies and products, while allowing them to keep their integrity and entrepreneurial spirit. We strive to create awareness within our industry, develop environmentally friendly, economically sustainable businesses, while increasing shareholder value. For details on Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s portfolio and investment companies, visit www.medicalmarijuanainc.com .

To see Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s corporate video, click here .

Shareholders and consumers are also encouraged to buy CBD oil and other products at Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s shop .

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Medical Marijuana, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein.

FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) DISCLOSURE

These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat or cure any disease.

LEGAL DISCLOSURE

Medical Marijuana, Inc. does not sell or distribute any products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act (US.CSA). These companies do grow, sell, and distribute hemp-based products and are involved with the federally legal distribution of medical marijuana-based products within certain international markets. Cannabidiol is a natural constituent of hemp oil.

