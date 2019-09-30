McCormick Distilling Co. Announces Distributor Realignment

Company Looks to Strategic Alignment for Continued Growth



WESTON, Mo., Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- McCormick Distilling Co. of Weston, Missouri, announces a realignment with one of the country's leading wholesale beverage distributors, Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits (SGWS).

McCormick recently expanded its regional footprint with SGWS, consolidating its brands in Missouri and Iowa and adding the states of Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota. These moves expand the McCormick/SGWS relationship to a total of eleven states, including Colorado, Delaware, Indiana, Kansas, Nebraska, and Ohio.

"We are excited about the future as we expand with SGWS into new markets and consolidate our portfolios in others," said Ken Burnette, Vice President of Sales, McCormick Distilling Co. "We value our partnership with the SGWS team and look forward to seeing the impact of these changes."

Established in 1856 and home to the historic Holladay Distillery, McCormick Distilling Co. is the oldest business in the Kansas City area and the oldest distillery west of the Mississippi still operating in its original location. Originally founded by "Stagecoach King" Ben Holladay and his brother, Major David Holladay, the distillery has a remarkable history. The land itself was first charted by Lewis and Clark in 1804, over half a century before the Holladay brothers began distilling on site.

Known for decades as a regional distillery, the company grew to national distribution with its McCormick Vodka brand. In the last twenty years, the company has developed a robust portfolio now sold in 78 countries, including premium brands 360 Vodka , Broker's Gin , Tequila Rose , Hussong's Tequila , Triple Crown Whiskey , and its newest label, Five Farms Irish Cream Liqueur .

