Mayorga Organics Donates over 70,000 Pounds of Food to Feeding South Florida

MIAMI, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Just days after Mayorga Organics opened its state-of-the-art organic specialty coffee facility in Miami, FL, the company has made a major commitment to support the local community. The company has started delivering the first of 40,000 pounds of long grain white rice and 30,000 pounds of black beans to Feeding South Florida's Pembroke Park, FL warehouse. This will create an estimated 54,000 meals for residents in South Florida.

Martin Mayorga, Founder and President of Mayorga Organics, states, "Over the last few weeks, national grocery clients have asked for our assistance sourcing conventional rice and beans to keep shelves full across the country. As we helped to source millions of pounds of food, we also saw that demand was skyrocketing at foodbanks. It just made sense that we would use this as an opportunity to help those in need. We've been blessed with support from so many as we've grown Mayorga so it just makes sense to support the communities that have helped us along the way."

After several conversations with food banks, Mayorga has aligned with local and regional groups with the Feeding South Florida donation being the largest. In addition, Mayorga is donating thousands of pounds of coffee to hospitals as a token of appreciation for their life-saving efforts. "We work to create market opportunities for our farmers and give our customers high quality organic foods," states Peter Garcia, Mayorga's Miami Director of Operations. "At the end of the day, we are a people-driven company. It's incredible to be part of a company that's willing to make such a major pivot for the sake of helping others," stated Miami-native Garcia.

While Mayorga has recently introduced organic black beans as part of its diversified product offerings, the items donated will not be available for sale and are being packaged using the Mayorga brand solely to ensure proper labeling.

About Mayorga:

Mayorga Organics was founded by Martin Mayorga and operates with the purpose of alleviating systemic poverty through the direct trade of artisanal organic foods. Through its 22 years of being independently owned and operated, Mayorga has built strong relationships with retailers including Amazon, Costco Wholesale, Whole Foods, Giant Foods, and over 2,000 other small to national customers. The company's top selling product is organic Café Cubano which Mayorga launched in 2001. While the company focuses on building the Mayorga brand, it also manufactures under private label agreements for various clients on a local to national scale. Learn more at www.mayorgaorganics.com

About Feeding South Florida:

Feeding South Florida is the largest, most efficient food bank serving Palm Beach, Broward, Miami-Dade, and Monroe Counties. More than 98% of all donations are put back into the community. Their mission is to end hunger in South Florida by providing immediate access to nutritious food, leading hunger and poverty advocacy efforts and transforming lives through innovative programming and education. Learn more at: https://feedingsouthflorida.org/

