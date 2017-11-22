Maui Wowi Premium Coffee 50 Percent Off On Cyber Monday

Global Coffee & Smoothie Franchise Offering Discount on Hawaiian Coffee Nov. 27

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Maui Wowi® Hawaiian Coffees and Smoothies (www.MauiWowi.com) will give coffee lovers a reason to get online this Cyber Monday, November 27, with a 50 percent off discount.

The Monday after Thanksgiving, Maui Wowi will offer this exclusive deal online at shop.mauiwowi.com. On this day only, customers can purchase 12-ounce bags of Maui Wowi coffee and receive 50 percent off their order by using the promotional code: CYBER.

"Maui Wowi's Cyber Monday deal comes at a great time for coffee lovers," said Jenni Pollack, national marketing manager for Maui Wowi. "Not only can our customers share rich, delicious coffee as gifts for family and friends this holiday season, but they can order our premium coffee for themselves and holiday guests. This way, everyone can stay energized and caffeinated during the busy shopping season."

The Maui Mountain Roast is a fan favorite, limited time only blend that makes a great gift for any coffee connoisseur. Made with beans cultivated in the premier coffee growing conditions of Maui, this bold coffee blend includes subtle hints of wild berry with an earthy finish. Other popular choices include dark roasts like the Molokai blend or flavored coffees like Toasted Coconut or Chocolate Macadamia Nut.

Maui Wowi harvests its coffee beans from Hawaii's Kona District, Molokai, Maui and Kauai regions, which are known for their rich volcanic soil, perfect for growing coffee that is smooth and less acidic.

To order, visit the online store at: shop.mauiwowi.com.

About Maui Wowi®

Since 1982, Maui Wowi® has embraced the Hawaiian culture and has been serving paradise in a cup since the day it began, over 30 years ago. From event carts, mall kiosks and stand-alone retail locations, Maui Wowi offers premium smoothies, as well as gourmet Hawaiian coffees and espresso beverages. The company maintains strong community involvement through fundraising efforts by its franchisees, in addition to Team Karma; an initiative that promotes corporate responsibility and giving back to the community. The brand has more than 450 operating units and an online store. In November 2015, Maui Wowi was acquired by Kahala Brands™, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of 22 quick-service restaurant brands and approximately 2900 locations in 28 countries.

For more information about Maui Wowi, visit www.MauiWowi.com.

For more information about Kahala Brands, visit www.KahalaBrands.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/maui-wowi-premium-coffee-50-percent-off-on-cyber-monday-300560645.html

SOURCE Maui Wowi