Mass. Bay Brewing Company, Inc. Announces City Roots, a New Mission-Led Craft Cider Brand Supporting Environmental Non-Profits

City Roots is the latest addition to Mass. Bay Brewing Company's growing brand portfolio



BOSTON, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cider sipping isn't reserved for the orchards anymore. Mass. Bay Brewing Company, Inc. announced today the launch of City Roots, a new craft cider brand that brings the crisp, clean taste of apples to urban dwellers, nature lovers and everyone in between.

The brand launch includes a partnership with 1% for the Planet, a New England-based organization with a global mission to bring financial support to environmental nonprofits. Through this partnership, 1 percent of all City Roots sales will be directed to local environmental groups in the area where the cider is sold, with the goal of bettering outdoor urban areas.

"At Mass. Bay Brewing Company, we're all about innovating in new categories, and contributing to the communities we call home," said Dan Kenary, CEO and co-founder of Mass. Bay Brewing Company. "City Roots helps us do both – establish a brand dedicated entirely to the cider category, while giving our fans something new to enjoy, and a reason to feel good about it."

City Roots is available on shelves and on tap this month throughout New England, with plans to expand distribution in select markets later this year.

Fermented exclusively from fresh-pressed apples, typically dry, and naturally gluten free, City Roots Ciders are characteristically bright and crisp with lower sugar than most of the leading national brands – with no added sulfites. There are three distinct varieties available to start, each at 4.8 percent ABV, but they are just the beginning of what will be a larger portfolio of innovative cider styles. The three current varieties are:

Original Dry: this year-round flagship cider is carefully fermented to produce a clean, balanced flavor profile with just a light touch of tartness and sweetness. Filtered bright for a crisp effervescence, Original Dry is refreshingly all-purpose. Available in 16 and 12-ounce cans or kegs. No added sugar. 9 grams sugar, 13 grams carbs.

Rosé Cider: this summer seasonal release combines the crisp base of fresh-pressed apples with a healthy dose of hibiscus flowers for a naturally tart and floral cider. Bubbly, tropical, and vibrantly pink, Rosé is a tropical take on a traditional dry cider. Available in 16-ounce cans or kegs. 9 grams sugar, 13 grams carbs.

Pumpkin Cider: a second seasonal release—this one for the fall—that combines two autumn favorites: fresh-pressed apples and pumpkin, with some subtle seasonal spice added in for good measure. Pumpkin uses all real spices (cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, and clove) and pumpkin puree to create an apple-forward flavor profile that is both subtle and balanced. Available in 16-ounce cans or kegs. 9 grams sugar, 13 grams carbs.

"City Roots was born from our desire to keep nature close to our hearts – and in our hands," said Kenary. "While we love our home in Boston's Seaport – nestled between commerce and condos – we're nature folks at heart. That's why we made our cider, because even if our roots are set deep in the city, a little taste of nature is always close at hand."

With the launch of City Roots, Mass. Bay Brewing Company rounds out its portfolio with a total of five brands, also including Harpoon Brewery, UFO Beers, Clown Shoes and Arctic Summer.

Visit www.CityRootsCider.com and @CityRootsCider on Instagram to learn more.

About Mass. Bay Brewing Company, Inc.:

Mass. Bay Brewing Company, which was originally founded as Harpoon Brewery in 1986, was established by a passionate group of individuals in search of better beer options, during a time when variety was limited. The company was issued Brewing Permit #001 by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, since it was the first to brew commercially in Boston after a dormant period of about 25 years. Today, Mass. Bay Brewing Company's portfolio of brands includes Harpoon Brewery, UFO Beers, Clown Shoes, Arctic Summer and City Roots, with offerings ranging from Harpoon Brewery's award-winning IPA to innovative limited release beers, as well as premium spiked seltzers and craft ciders. Mass. Bay Brewing Company celebrates its 5-year anniversary as an ESOP this year.

