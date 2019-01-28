Maryhill Winery Opening Two New Satellite Tasting Rooms in Major Regional Markets in the Pacific Northwest

Award-winning winery based in the Columbia River Gorge celebrates opening of Vancouver tasting room while announcing plans to open fourth in Woodinville, Wash.'s historic Hollywood Schoolhouse

GOLDENDALE, Wash., Jan. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As it prepares for its grand opening at The Waterfront Vancouver, USA, April 13-14, 2019, Maryhill Winery has its sights on a fourth location in Woodinville, Wash., in the Seattle area, expanding its portfolio of premium regional wine destinations. The award-winning winery based in the scenic Columbia River Gorge has experienced exciting growth in Spokane, Wash., where its first satellite tasting room has quickly become a destination for Washington wine lovers.

"With the expansion of our tasting rooms into other key markets in Washington and the Portland-Vancouver metro, we are focused more than ever on making our high-quality, approachable wines accessible to more people," says Craig Leuthold, co-owner of Maryhill Winery. "This is a big step for us, but one we have been planning for the past year. We're excited to bring our immersive tasting room experience to more customers across the state."

Maryhill Winery is putting the final touches on its 4,890-square-foot satellite tasting room in Vancouver, Wash., in the city's highly anticipated redeveloped waterfront district, The Waterfront Vancouver, USA. Located on the shores of the Columbia River just downstream of Maryhill's flagship tasting room in Goldendale, Wash., Waterfront Vancouver, USA is a 7.3-acre mixed-use development that has quickly become a destination, providing Maryhill a great opportunity to better serve its wine club members in the Portland-Vancouver area, and help others discover its wide variety of Washington wines. It's the winery's second satellite tasting room to open in two years. Its first, located in Kendall Yards in Spokane, has seen exponential growth since opening in November 2017.

"Visiting Maryhill is an experience. Whether you visit our flagship winery in Goldendale, or our urban satellite tasting rooms in Spokane or Vancouver, you'll find beautiful scenery, frequent live music and special events, food menus featuring small plates and charcuterie, and an expansive selection of award-winning wines," says Leuthold, who co-founded Maryhill Winery in 1999 with his wife, Vicki. Together they have grown the company into one of Washington's largest and most acclaimed wineries.

Maryhill's Vancouver tasting room is located near Grant Street Pier, an iconic and interactive public art piece designed by nationally renowned artist Larry Kirkland. The public pier is just steps away from Maryhill's expansive outdoor patio, where patrons will enjoy breathtaking views of the Columbia River and Mount Hood.

Next for Maryhill: Seattle Area

Maryhill is already gearing up for its third satellite tasting room in Woodinville, Wash., which will be more than double the size of its Vancouver tasting room. Located just 30 minutes northeast of Seattle, Woodinville Wine Country is home to more than 100 wineries and tasting rooms representing every appellation in Washington. Maryhill Winery will occupy nearly 10,000 square feet of Woodinville's historic Hollywood Schoolhouse, a beloved landmark since its construction by the Derby School District in 1912. The building has been everything from a school to a dance hall to a roller-skating rink. The Hollywood Schoolhouse has been restored to its turn-of-the century style, down to the grand ballroom's hardwood floors, antique bar and brick fireplace. The anticipated opening of Maryhill's tasting room at the Hollywood Schoolhouse is late fall/early winter.

Maryhill will occupy the grand ballroom and upper floor, along with a full commercial kitchen, which Maryhill will utilize for visitors, special events and rentals. Visitors will be able to enjoy Maryhill's wide selection of Washington wines from both inside the lovingly restored building and outside among the beautiful gardens and outdoor balconies.

"We are looking forward to becoming the new stewards of this iconic landmark," says Leuthold. "The Hollywood Schoolhouse, like Maryhill, is a family-owned business with deep roots in the community. And the location is just as breathtaking as our other Washington tasting rooms. It's the ideal venue for reaching a new audience of wine lovers in the Seattle area."

Maryhill sources more than 30 unique varietals, from Cabernet Sauvignon to Zinfandel, from some of the most highly regarded vineyards in Washington. Its portfolio includes more than 50 unique wines that are the perfect example of the diversity available from Washington State.

Stay up to date about Maryhill, including information about the grand opening weekend at its Vancouver tasting room April 13-14, and details about its Woodinville location, by visiting www.maryhillwinery.com and signing up for its newsletter. Become a fan of Maryhill on Facebook at facebook.com/maryhillwinery, and follow the winery @maryhillwinery on Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram.

EVENT DETAILS

Maryhill Winery Grand Opening Weekend at The Waterfront in Vancouver

Thursday, April 11, 2019: Media + Industry Preview Night, 4 p.m.–8 p.m., music by Big North Duo, 5 p.m.–8 p.m.

Friday, April 12, 2019: Wine Club Members Preview Night, 4 p.m.–8 p.m., music by The Juleps, 5 p.m.–8 p.m.

Saturday, April 13, 2019: Public Grand Opening Celebration, 11 a.m.–9 p.m., music by Sundae + Mr. Goessl, 4 p.m.–8 p.m.

Sunday, April 14, 2019: Public Grand Opening Celebration, 11 a.m.–9 p.m., music by Jessie Marquez, 2 p.m.–5 p.m.

About Maryhill Winery

Opened in 2001 by Craig and Vicki Leuthold, family-owned Maryhill Winery is one of Washington's largest wineries, producing 80,000 cases annually. Its three tastings rooms—in Goldendale, Wash., in Kendall Yards in Spokane, Wash., and at The Waterfront in Vancouver, Wash.—offer visitors the chance to experience award-winning, affordable wines along with stunning views. It's premier tasting room in Goldendale, perched on a bluff overlooking the stunning Columbia River draws more than 75,000 wine enthusiasts from around the globe each year, ranking it among the top-five most visited wineries in the state. Visitors can enjoy wine tastings, tours and special events, tournament-quality bocce courts, and live music on the vine-covered terrace every summer weekend, Memorial Day through September. Maryhill sources more than 30 unique varietals of grapes from some of the most highly regarded vineyards in Washington and produces more than 50 wines. Maryhill Winery has been honored with more than 3,000 awards since its first vintage in 2001, including being named 2015 Pacific Northwest Winery of the Year by Wine Press Northwest and the 2014 Winery of the Year at the San Francisco International Wine Competition. Winemaker Richard Batchelor has twice earned the Winemaker of the Year award at the Indy International Wine Competition, including in 2013 and 2018.

