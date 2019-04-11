Martell Home Live, the World Premiere Interactive Live Talk Show

Martell® Cognac makes a statement, celebrating visionaries at the intersection of entertainment and culture during the live stream of Martell Home Live. The oldest of the great Cognac Houses in the game pushes the limit once again, with a new type of talk show and digital platform for creatives, and innovators to share their stories



NEW YORK, April 11, 2019 /CNW/ -- Last night, Maison Martell premiered the first episode of Martell Home Live, hosted by the legendary Killer Mike at The Greystone Court, NY. The digital platform highlighted creatives in music, arts and entertainment and was livestreamed on Maison Martell's Facebook and YouTube page.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8527151-martell-home-live-world-premiere-talk-show/

Martell Home Live Episode 01 was the first in a series of cultural talk shows, which will take place in unconventional locations, in different cities around the world. Each episode of Martell Home Live will feature visionaries and creatives across multiple fields and categories who inspire others to push the culture forward.

Episode 01: Music, Dance & Entertainment, featured special performances by Princess Nokia, Big Freedia with dancers Javier Ninja, Archie Burnett, Dejiavu Ferguson and Charli XCX – all artists who have made a statement in their creative fields, while unapologetically pushing the culture forward. In addition to the dance performances of vogue dance scene legends and the exclusive showcase of pop culture and new underground rap scene artists, the host of the night, Killer Mike, spoke with each performer as they shared stories about their humble beginnings, and how they've stayed true to themselves and their beliefs while on the path of leaving a lasting legacy.

Among special guests in the audience were New York City's trailblazers and Nigerian hip hop artist Mister Incredible who shared his vision on the vibrancy of international hip hop scene.

As the oldest of the great Cognac Houses in the game, Maison Martell has always celebrated audacious ideas and pushed the limits to create some of the most bold and smooth flavors in cognac. In continuing the theme of celebrating creative visionaries those who aim to leave a lasting legacy, Martell Home Live was created.

Additional dates for Martell Home Live episodes highlighting the best in gastronomy & mixology will be revealed in the coming weeks. Stay tuned!

To watch again the Martell Home Live Talk Show:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A6MiCD9FYCM

To watch the wrap up video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-IUBScXl0TE

