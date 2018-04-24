Margaritaville Holdings Announces Resort Hotel in the Heart of New York City's Times Square

New 234-Room Destination is Underway at 560 Seventh Avenue; Will Feature Signature Dining Options, Retail Space, a Rooftop LandShark Bar & Grill and Pool, & More

ORLANDO, Fla., April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Margaritaville Holdings, the global lifestyle brand synonymous with fun and escapism, today announced it's building a new Margaritaville Resort in New York City. Located in Times Square at 560 Seventh Avenue, blocks away from the bright lights of the entertainment district and New York's most popular attractions, the 234-room, 29-story property is expected to open in late 2020. Once complete, the $300 million project will boast several Margaritaville food and beverage concepts, a rooftop LandShark Bar & Grill and pool, retail space and more.

"From the beaches of Florida to the Great Smoky Mountains to the corner of Seventh Avenue and 40th Street, Margaritaville brings fun, relaxation and a much-needed escape from the every day to any set of coordinates," said John Cohlan, chief executive officer of Margaritaville. "The Margaritaville Resort Hotel and the lifestyle experience it offers will be the perfect complement to the exciting, fast-paced energy of Times Square and we can't wait to bring this destination to the travelers and residents of New York City."

The Margaritaville Resort in New York City will bring an authentic "no worries" vibe to the city that never sleeps with Margaritaville's signature 'casual-luxe' design elements, a rooftop pool, St. Somewhere Spa and lounge areas overlooking the city's famous skyline.

In partnership with International Meal Company (IMC), food and beverage venues include a Margaritaville Restaurant, LandShark Bar & Grill, 5 o'Clock Somewhere Bar, Floridays Airstream Café, and an all-new concept, Chill Bar. Retail space is planned for the lobby, allowing guests a way to extend their visit to paradise and bring the island life home.

"Margaritaville at 560 Seventh Avenue is a perfect addition to the pulsing energy of the Times Square submarket, which continues to thrive as one of the city's most visited neighborhoods," said Sharif El-Gamal, chairman and chief executive officer of Soho Properties. "We are thrilled to collaborate with one of the world's most beloved brands and bring New York's first Margaritaville to Times Square, where it will undoubtedly be a top destination for visitors and NYC residents alike."

The resort will be developed by Sharif El-Gamal's Soho Properties, in partnership with Chip and Andrew Weiss and MHP Real Estate Services.

Additional details regarding the resort's amenities will follow in the coming months.

About Margaritaville

Margaritaville is a global lifestyle brand inspired by the lyrics and lifestyle of singer, songwriter and best-selling author Jimmy Buffett, whose songs evoke a passion for tropical escape and relaxation.

Margaritaville features 12 lodging locations with more than 20 additional projects in the pipeline, four gaming properties and more than 60 food and beverage venues including signature concepts such as Margaritaville Restaurant, award-winning JWB Prime Steak and Seafood, 5 o'Clock Somewhere Bar & Grill and LandShark Bar & Grill. More than 20 million travelers every year change their latitude and attitude with a visit to a Margaritaville resort, residential real estate destination, vacation club, vacation home rental or restaurant.

Consumers can also escape everyday through a collection of Margaritaville lifestyle products including apparel, footwear, frozen concoction makers, home décor and more. Additionally, the brand's food, beverage and spirits lines – including Margaritaville tequilas, rums, LandShark Lager and a new cookbook – deliver authentic, tropical escapism to fans around the world. Margaritaville, a state of mind since 1977.

About Soho Properties

Soho Properties, Inc. is a privately held, real estate development and investment firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 2003 by Sharif El-Gamal, the firm is a market leader in the ownership and development of premier residential, hospitality, office, retail and mixed-use projects in Manhattan. The Soho Properties team arranges and participates in strategic real estate investments, generating opportunities for its clients through the acquisition of both single assets and portfolios. Visit www.sohoproperties.com.

SOURCE Margaritaville