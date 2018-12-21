Manuka Sport's Energy Gels for Elite Athletes and Weekend Warriors Now Available on Amazon

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Manuka Sport's Energy Gels – the perfect on-the-go energy boost – are now available on Amazon.

All Manuka Sport products contain Manuka honey from New Zealand, which provides athletes with unique health benefits. They hydrate with an orange honey ultra blend of Manuka honey powder, BCAAs, carbohydrates and electrolytes and provide sustainable energy with energy gels containing, carbohydrates, electrolytes and the option of caffeine.

"Manuka Sport Energy Gels are the fuel your body needs to awaken its inner warrior," said Tom Buckley, CEO of Manuka Sport. "Our all-natural energy gels are specially formulated to energize and hydrate you through training and competition."

Buckley said that the gels were created with four sources of carbs and electrolytes to create an energy-dense substance to sustain endurance and ensure that athletes can perform their best.

The benefits of all-natural Manuka Honey include its high levels of antioxidants as well as its ability to boost your immune system and decrease inflammation.

The company, which has been in the Manuka honey business for a decade, has created a line of nutritional products that meet the needs of all athletes. Its product line includes Manuka Sport Energy Gels, and Manuka Sport Hydration + Energy powder mix.

Manuka Sport products are independently tested and certified for Methylglyoxal levels to the ISO17025 standard, and are certified free of banned substances and ingredients for elite athletes as verified by Informed-Choice, which assures that all products are made to the highest-quality standards.

Manuka Sport offers athletes a unique and complete product line to enjoy before, during and after a workout. The products that are coming soon to Amazon include: Manuka Sport Citrus Energy Gel, Manuka Sport Cherry Energy Gel with caffeine, Manuka Sport Orange Hydration + Energy drink, and Manuka Sport Raw Manuka Honey.

