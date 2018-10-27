Manuka Sport provides Americans with unique hydration and energy drink that serves a source of carbs, electrolytes and BCAAs

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Manuka Sport, manufacturers of a unique sports nutrition and performance line of products powered with Manuka honey, offers American athletes with a top quality hydration and energy drink with the right amount of carbohydrates, electrolytes and branched chain amino acids (BCAAs).

Manuka Sport offers products to enjoy before, during and after a workout. To start the hydration process, Manuka Sport recommends athletes take its Manuka Sport Orange Hydration + Energy drink 15 to 30 minutes prior to activity. It contains 29g of carbohydrates, four electrolyte sources containing 425mg of sodium and BCAA two-one-one ratio.

Manuka honey is a great source of carbohydrate as its nectar is composed of 80 percent natural sugar, mostly fructose and glucose; two percent of minerals, vitamins, pollen and protein, and 18 percent of water. It also serves as an all-natural antioxidant as it is rich in phenolic acids and flavonoids.

"Manuka Sport is the only Sports Performance and Nutritional product line containing the natural benefits of Manuka honey," Tom Buckley, Manuka Sport CEO, said. "Premium Manuka Honey that is an all natural, premium energy source harvested in the New Zealand wilderness and made by bees."

Electrolytes are salts that are naturally a part of human body fluids. They are lost when sweating, and the human body is not capable of restoring them as fast as they are lost. For this reason, Manuka Sport added four sources of electrolytes into its Orange Hydration + Energy drink to keep the body from dehydration and cramping.

"The incorporation of Manuka honey into the Manuka Sport line of products helps to significantly promote and improve gut health and decreases gastrointestinal illness associated with endurance exercise," Buckley said.

Manuka Sport also added BCAAs to its hydration drink formula as BCAAs provide muscles with energy during and after a workout and stimulate muscle protein synthesis for muscle fiber repair and recovery. Each sewing contains 500 mg of leucine, 250 mg of isoleucine and 250 mg of valine.

Manuka honey is the best honey that's available in the market because it serves as an all-natural carbohydrate source, all-natural probiotic source and an all-natural sweetener.

