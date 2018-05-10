Malbec from Argentina: Familiar But Still Fascinating



Like many wine aficionados, I spend a great deal of time analyzing what's in my glass. Acidity, tannins, balance, authenticity - these are all important factors when evaluating a wine. But just as important, perhaps the most important quality, is how a wine makes me feel. For some, Malbec's ubiquity and consistency have rendered it boring. I respectfully disagree. Malbec may be Argentina's signature red grape but there is no one-size-fits-all Malbec wine. Argentine winemakers continue to push the boundaries and explore the many facets of Malbec. Malbec expresses terroir beautifully and I'm particularly excited by high-altitude plantings, single vineyard selections, and the rise of organic wine production in Argentina. When I drink Malbec, I'm reminded of my beautiful 2015 journey to Argentina and the talented winemakers that generously shared time and vino with me.

Marcelo Pelleriti is one of the many passionate Argentine winemakers taking Malbec to new heights.

I recently found myself in the company of other Malbec lovers on April 17th at this year's celebration of Malbec World Day hosted by Wines of Argentina. Not only did the evening feature an impressive and diverse selection of Malbec wines, award-winning winemaker Marcelo Pelleriti was in attendance. One of Argentina's most acclaimed and dynamic winemakers, Marcelo makes wines in South America and Europe and is the first Latin American winemaker to earn 100 points from influential wine critic Robert Parker with a French wine. In Argentina, Marcelo is the General Director & Winemaking Director of Bodega Monteviejo in Mendoza and also has his own eponymous line of wines. Marcelo's other passion is music; a talented guitarist he is the creator of Mendoza's popular Wine Rock festival. (It must have been the Malbec speaking because I may have volunteered my services as a backup singer!)

Malbec may not be the new kid on the block anymore but it still gives me a thrill. It is familiar but not mundane. From a refreshing Malbec rosé to heartier wines that pair perfectly with gourmet meals and summer barbecues, here are five Argentine Malbecs that show why this wine remains so fascinating.

Jelu Estate Malbec Rosé 2017 ($15.99)

Can a wine so darn red really be a rosé? I had to double check the label but this deep red wine is definitely a rosé! Super dark but fruity and graceful on the palate with lively red cherry flavors, this charming Malbec is produced from grapes in the Zonda Valley region of San Juan, Argentina. Refreshing enough to enjoy by itself, this rosé also has enough heft and structure to pair with barbecue.





Marcelo Pelleriti Signature Malbec 2015 ($21.99)

Beautifully expressing Marcelo's talent and the terroir of his vineyard in the Uco Valley, this wine was produced from handpicked old-vine Malbec grapes. The wine was aged for 12 months in French oak barrels and another 6 months in the bottle. Displaying great freshness and vitality, the time in oak rounds out the richness of the Malbec but does not overwhelm it. Sometimes restraint is the hardest skill for a winemaker to master but Marcelo is always mindful of making wine without overdoing it so that the grape's essence and sense of place are honored.



Clos de Los Siete 2014 ($21.99)

When in doubt about what bottle of wine to gift someone, Clos de Los Siete has never failed me. This blend of Malbec, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Syrah, Cabernet Franc, and Petit Verdot hints at its Bordeaux roots - the Mendoza winery was founded by renowned Bordeaux winemaker Michel Rolland. Ripe, rich, and velvety; this juicy and elegant vino shows how Malbec can still be the star while blending harmoniously with other grapes.

Zuccardi Concreto Malbec 2016 ($37.99)

If someone tells you that all Malbec from the Argentina is the same, pour them a glass of Zuccardi Concreto Malbec and prepare for their apology. You can then say "I told you so" and graciously pour them another glass. Fermented in concrete vats with indigenous yeast, Concreto melds tradition with innovation. Without the influence of oak, the wine maintains purity and freshness and concrete helps to soften the wine's texture. Fruity and herbal with great minerality, this Malbec from the Uco Valley has great complexity but is captivatingly down to earth.

Terrazas de Los Andes Single Parcel Nº 10W Los Cerezos Malbec, Las Compuertas 2012 ($99.99)

An absolute showstopper, this beauty from a select parcel of the Los Cerezos vineyard in the Las Compuertas region of Mendoza shows Malbec's absolute capacity for complexity, sophistication, and unique expression. Aged for 18 months in mostly new French oak barrels, the unfiltered wine is aged for another 18 months before release. Silky and sultry, seductive rich fruit is intertwined in a tapestry with earthy, mineral, herbal, and even meaty flavors. Produced using organic and sustainable practices.

You don't need to wait for Malbec World Day to explore the beauty of Argentina's flagship wine. Malbec may be familiar but trust me, it can still surprise you in the most wonderful ways!