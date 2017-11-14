The Makers of ''Not Your Father's Root Beer®" Debut New Bourbon from Small Town Craft Spirits(TM)

Small Batch Bourbon with A Hint of Vanilla Now Available

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Small Town Craft Spirits announced today the launch of Not Your Father's Bourbon™, the first in a new line of spirits for the spirits company. The innovative company is putting an exciting spin on the centuries-old spirit for a new generation of whiskey drinkers and cocktail connoisseurs. Crafted for veteran and novice bourbon drinkers alike, Not Your Father's Bourbon is an 86 proof (43% ABV), small batch bourbon with a hint of vanilla for a subtly sweet taste. Small Town Craft Spirits is from the makers of Small Town Brewery, pioneer of the flavored craft category with fan-favorite, Not Your Father's Root Beer.

With more than 12% percent1 growth in the 85+ proof bourbon sector, Small Town Craft Spirits saw an opportunity to break ground in this category with a unique and accessible flavor profile that stands out from competitive brands. The distinctive blend of ingredients combined with the brand's smooth finish creates a spirit that is far from ordinary. Small Town Craft Spirits is excited to offer a bourbon at an affordable price point with top-shelf taste that can be enjoyed during any occasion – from relaxing at home to celebrating a night out with friends.

The folks at Small Town Craft Spirits celebrate the rich history and heritage behind bourbon, but are excited to launch an option with a unique flavor twist and finish, different from what is expected. While most flavored whiskeys taste more like the flavor than the whiskey, Not Your Father's believes that the whiskey is the most important part. A touch of Madagascar vanilla was added to enhance the flavor, not mask it.

Created to be approachable for all spirits drinkers, Not Your Father's Bourbon appeals to those who want to savor the traditional taste of bourbon, on the rocks, as well as to those who prefer enjoying their bourbon in a mixed drink. Try mixing it with Not Your Father's Root Beer for an indulgent cocktail that's hard to refuse.

Not Your Father's Bourbon comes in 750 ml bottles and is available in Illinois and Wisconsin with plans to launch nationwide by the first quarter of 2018.

About Small Town Craft Spirits™

Small Town Craft Spirits internalizes small town American values – passion, pride, and ingenuity – and incorporates them into every aspect of its distillation. From the makers of Small Town Brewery, pioneer of the flavored craft category with fan-favorite, Not Your Father's Root Beer, Small Town Craft Spirits prides itself on distilling with a special blend of ingredients that have laid the foundation for Not Your Father's uniquely flavored products. For more information about Not Your Father's Bourbon, check out www.smalltowncraftspirits.com.

1. IRI Total US, latest 13 weeks ending October 1, 2017 vs. same period last year.

Contact:

Adam Scholder

847-204-0949

adam.scholder@wyecomm.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-makers-of-not-your-fathers-root-beer-debut-new-bourbon-from-small-town-craft-spirits-300555775.html

SOURCE Small Town Craft Spirits