Madrinas Coffee teams up with Shroud on Cold Brew Coffee Collaboration

LOS ANGELES and ST. LOUIS, Dec. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In collaboration with Twitch Megastar Mike "Shroud" Grzesiek, Madrinas Coffee announces the launch of their newest flavor of Cold Brew Coffee, the Shroud Insane Cappuccino. Madrinas Coffee has made this collaborative brew available for purchase via their online webstore.

"Mike and the Shroud team have been incredible partners to collaborate with, and getting to work with Shroud directly on his Insane Cappuccino is the perfect way for us to cap another tremendous year of growth," Co-Founder and Vice President Alex Davis said. As serious Coffeeheads, the Madrinas Coffee team only creates coffees they believe in drinking themselves. "Ever since this brand was born, we have defined our brand by two main values. First, Madrinas must be the easiest-to-drink, best-tasting Cold Brew available either on the shelf or on the internet. Second, Madrinas Coffee is fuel, so our Cold Brews must deliver on the high expectations that our audience has for their daily source of energy, especially since so many are choosing Madrinas Coffee for fuel instead of chemically charged energy drinks."

"As a coffee drinker, I don't ever drink energy drinks. They're just not my style," Grzesiek said. "So Madrinas has been the perfect partner for me. I get to stay fueled and caffeinated. And now I get to have my own Cold Brew with them, which is sick. I drink both their hot coffee and cold brews, so for the days that I am looking for something quick, I grab a can of my Insane Cappuccino."

The Shroud Insane Cappuccino will be a permanent item on the Madrinas Coffee webstore, and can be purchased as a 6-pack for the list price of $19. For a limited time this 2018 Holiday season, the Shroud Insane Cappuccino can be purchased in a bundle with the Shroud Insane Roast, Grzesiek's collaborative 12 oz bag of micro roasted whole bean coffee, as well as other limited time items.

About Madrinas Coffee:

Madrinas Coffee is fuel for creativity, imagination, and storytelling for the next generation of energy seekers and Coffeeheads. Madrinas Coffee serves Organic Cold Brew Coffees in 16oz cans and Organic Micro Roast Whole Beans designed and crafted for their primarily Gen Z and Millennial audience. Madrinas Coffee's brews & roasts range from sweet to bold to serve the coffee n00b and the mature Coffeehead. Madrinas Coffee ships globally via the Madrinas Coffee webstore and is available in 7000 retail outlets across the US, including Target and Publix. With a rapidly growing audience, Madrinas Coffee is converting new Coffeeheads everyday with awesome coffee and a powerful message: #COFFEE4FUEL

About Shroud:

Mike Grzesiek, known online as "Shroud," owns one of the largest channels on the Amazon-owned live streaming platform Twitch.tv. With nearly 10 million followers across his primary social platforms, Grzesiek, in his 5+ years of content creation, has grown the Shroud brand to be synonymous with top tier gaming and esports content. During his professional career, he competed in the popular first person shooter game, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. In 2017, he retired from professional competition and became a full time content creator, publishing daily content, and live streaming his gameplay for up to 10 hours a day.

