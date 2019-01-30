Madrinas Coffee is excited to announce availability at an additional 1,500+ new convenience store locations across the Northeast and the Midwest.

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Madrinas Coffee has recently partnered with Sheetz, Inc (a 550-store chain serving Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Virginia, and Maryland), Holiday Stations (a 500-store chain serving Minnesota), and Kwik Trip (a 600-store chain serving Wisconsin), to launch its line of 16oz Organic Cold Brew Coffees.

Alex Davis, co-founder and VP, comments on the rollouts: "We're building Madrinas Coffee with a true focus on segmentation, which sets our brand apart from the other Cold Brew coffee brands that all compete for the same consumer. Madrinas Coffee is fuel, and our audience shows us on our socials how they choose Madrinas instead of energy drinks and sodas for a healthier source of daily energy. In addition to our other channels, convenience is important for us as we continuously make moves to serve our consumer where they like to shop."

The expanded distribution with Sheetz, Holiday, and Kwik Trip drives Madrinas Coffee's total availability in the convenience channel to over 3,500 stores. Co-founder and President Justin Davis describes what's next for the fast-growing brand: "Madrinas Coffee has category leading traffic to our website, and our audience data is telling us the time is now to start building in the convenience channel. Convenience is the true core of the US grab-n-go beverage market, and it's in this channel where we'll harvest consumers ready to graduate from artificially charged energy drinks and sodas, and into Madrinas Coffee. We're jumping into the channel in a big way and are super excited to work with these great new partners."

About Madrinas Coffee:

Madrinas Coffee is fuel for creativity, imagination, and storytelling for the next generation of coffeehead. We power self-expression and productivity with Organic Cold Brew Coffee in 16oz cans and Organic Micro-roasted Whole Beans designed and crafted for wherever they are in their coffee journey. Our brews & roasts range from sweet and indulgent for coffee n00bs to super-bold and complex for mature coffeeheads. Madrinas Coffees ship globally via the Madrinas Coffee webstore and are available in 7,000 retail outlets across the US including Target, Walmart, and Publix. With a rapidly growing audience Madrinas Coffee is converting new coffeeheads everyday with awesome coffee and a powerful message: #COFFEE4FUEL

