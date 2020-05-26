Made In USA: Pathwater Launches New Bottle Benefitting Direct Relief

The Patriotic, Limited-Edition Offering Celebrates the Brand's Dedication to Offering US-Based Jobs, and Supports COVID-19 Relief

FREMONT, Calif., May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pathwater , the leading sustainable bottled water brand, debuts its limited-edition Made in USA bottle paying homage to the land of the free. The bottle celebrates Pathwater's commitment to maintaining all operations - from manufacturing to marketing - within the continental US, and in doing so, providing necessary job opportunities to Americans. To further give back, Pathwater will donate ten cents of each bottle sold to Direct Relief , a humanitarian organization providing medical aid and supplies to communities affected by COVID-19 nationwide.

The vibrant red, white and blue bottle showcases the American flag and US National Emblem, the American Bald Eagle, making the new patriotic offering the perfect beverage to rep this summer. Pathwater's functional and sustainable offerings are leading the next generation of eco-conscious consumer packaged goods, encouraging consumers to refill and reuse. After just four refills, Pathwater's bottle becomes carbon neutral. Produced entirely within the United States, Pathwater is reducing its carbon footprint, benefiting the environment and the planet.

"Especially now during these unprecedented times, we're committed to supporting our country, community, and the environment with the launch of our new Made In USA bottle," says Shadi Bakour, CEO and Co-founder of Pathwater. "We are so proud to have 100% of our products manufactured and bottled in the United States and are passionate about supporting our local communities and minimizing our carbon footprint."

"We are so excited to be partnering with Direct Relief to help raise money to provide much-needed medical supplies and resources to frontline workers and communities nationwide," says Ali Orabi, CMO and Co-founder of Pathwater. "None of this would be possible without our amazing team."

This limited-edition offering is available now in select retailers nationwide or on www.drinkpathwater.com for $2.79 (single, 25oz bottle) or $25 (case of 12, 25oz bottles). For more information on Pathwater, follow the journey on Instagram @pathwater , and show your support by tagging #thepathforward.

About Pathwater: As the first 100% reusable, recyclable bottled water in a sturdy aluminum bottle, Pathwater is leading the charge in sustainability. Lightweight, infinitely refillable and affordable, this mission-driven brand is providing a sustainable solution to the single-use plastic water bottle crisis plaguing our planet. Available in three varieties, Pathwater Still is filled with water that is ultra-purified through a 7-step reverse osmosis process and enhanced with electrolytes for a pH balanced beverage. Pathwater Sparkling is delicately carbonated, offering effervescence for any occasion, and Pathwater Alkaline includes specialty electrolytes with a final pH of 9.5+. Easily accessible, Pathwater is available on drinkpathwater.com, Amazon and in select retailers nationwide. Pathwater's mission statement: Forging the PATH to end single-use plastic bottles.

About Direct Relief: A humanitarian organization committed to improving the health and lives of people affected by poverty or emergencies, Direct Relief delivers lifesaving medical resources throughout the world to communities in need—without regard to politics, religion, or ability to pay. For more information, please visit https://www.DirectRelief.org .

