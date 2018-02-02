M. A. Silva USA Launches Comprehensive Gas Management Device

SANTA ROSA, Calif., Feb. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- M. A. Silva USA, known for innovation and leading the way in industry standards, announced the launch of Oxi_Out, a device to manage accurate and exact molecular levels of oxygen and carbon dioxide during the winemaking process. The product is manufactured by Agrovin USA Inc. and exclusively distributed by M. A. Silva USA in the North American market.

Oxi_Out selectively removes up to 97% dissolved oxygen while leaving other organic characteristics untouched. It protects bottled wine against premature aging and allows winemakers to bottle wine with lower SO2 levels. The oxygen removal is performed by a nitrogen or carbon dioxide current, by vacuum, or by a combination of both and has a capacity to process up to 13,200 gallons/hour. At the same time of oxygen elimination, Oxi_Out can manage the carbon dioxide content to lift aromatics in white and rose wines or to decrease astringency and bitterness components in reds.

"We are very excited about expanding our services to the wine industry," says Neil Foster, President at M. A. Silva. "With this comprehensive gas management instrument we keep innovating and are able to address the challenges winemakers face when seeking ways to optimize winemaking, bottling and wine preservation.

About M. A. Silva USA: Based in Sonoma County, California, M. A. Silva USA is a leading manufacturer of premium natural corks, glass and packaging for North American markets. Its quality-assurance program ensures unmatched visual, mechanical and sensory characteristics of its products. The company operates on solar power and is committed to sustainability and eco-friendly operations. M. A. Silva earned both Sonoma Green Business Program and ClimateSmart™ certifications and received the Excellence Award for Sustainable Manufacturing by Trade Monthly Magazine. The company has been named Best Cork Supplier 2013, 2015 & 2016, Best Glass Supplier 2016 and 2016 North Bay Maker by the North Bay Business Journal, Best Cork Supplier 2013, 2015, 2016 & 2017 and Best Bottle Supplier 2013 & 2015 by Vineyard & Winery Management magazine and 2017 Best Cork & Bottle Supplier by Trade Monthly Magazine. It is part of the 2017 Inc. 5000 List of the fastest-growing, privately held companies in the United States and a seven-time winner of the North Bay Business Journal's Best Places to Work. For more information, visit www.masilva.com or call 707.636.2530.

