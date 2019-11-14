Luxury Small-Batch Coffee Maker Wins Top-Rated Kona Coffee Contest for Third Time: Hula Daddy Kona Coffee

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 49th Annual Kona Coffee Cultural Festival announced that Hula Daddy Kona Coffee (https://www.huladaddy.com/) is the top Kona Coffee in its annual Kona Coffee contest. Hula Daddy placed First Place out of 73 Kona Coffee entries in the contest. Previous winners from 2014 and 2016, Hula Daddy netted another First Place for 2019. Hula Daddy is owned by husband/wife team, Karen and Lee Paterson, who manage and work their 30-acre Holualoa farm singlehandedly. Hula Daddy distributes its limited supply, luxury Kona coffee online to discerning java customers around the world.

"I'm higher than a kite," said Karen Paterson. "It was a real surprise. We are absolutely thrilled to take home this award in recognition of our farm and our coffee. The best kind of praise is from your peers and colleagues. So when the Kona Community tells us that we're doing something right, well, we know that all of our hard work is appreciated and really paying off."

The Kona Coffee Cultural Festival maintains exacting standards for its awards, requiring that all coffee entries be 100-percent Kona coffee, grown solely in the district of Kona on Hawaii Island. The competition takes place as a numbered, blind taste test to ensure fairness and equality. All competitors enjoy the good-natured, friendly game as a way to help encourage community solidarity and push farmers to continue striving for excellence and quality in their products.

Kona coffee is cultivated on the slopes of Hualalai and Mauna Loa in the famous Kona districts of Hawaii Island. Those from the area often joke that the region only produces around 3-million pounds of coffee each year, yet 5-million pounds are sold. True, high-quality Kona coffee — hand-picked and roasted in limited batches — is an expensive product that requires patience. Assuring customers of the authenticity and quality of their Kona coffee products is just one of the ways that Hula Daddy has distinguished itself from its competitors.

Hula Daddy offers a wealth of coffee information and testimonials, along with an exclusive Coffee Club membership, via their website.

Hula Daddy Kona Coffee is a small-batch boutique coffee plantation that grows, harvests and roasts its own world-famous Kona coffees. Because Hula Daddy uses small-batch roasting, each product is assured to be 100-percent Kona and freshly roasted. Hula Daddy guarantees an unforgettable, aromatically rich and flavorful experience for the exacting coffee connoisseur. Learn more at: www.HulaDaddy.com.

