Luna Vineyards Update to the COVID-19 Response

Tasting Room staff are the heartbeat of Luna's business. Shelter-in-place drives Luna to pivot for its survival ... finding new ways to engage with customers at home. Telephone Sales Success rate creates job security. Luna's COVID-19 Relief Initiative donates a portion of Sales in March and April toward Napa Valley Healthcare Providers. Luna's visitor center may be empty and the wine country quiet, but nothing will silence the collective resolve of Napa Valley.

NAPA, Calif., March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Luna Vineyards prides its ethical and business decisions to protect the wellbeing of its staff, customers and club members at all times. Out of an abundance of caution, Luna Vineyards decided to take decisive measures before the COVID-19 directive came through the Governor's Office of California this month.

"Without exception, doing what's best for Luna always means doing what is best for Luna's employees," says CEO Andre Crisp. Luna introduced an innovative way for Tasting Room staff to work from home. The Direct to Consumer Telesales Plan charts sales goals for the remainder of the quarter, managed by the Director of Guest Services James Foster. "With a mandatory shelter-in-place, our members have reached out asking how they can support Luna, and the best way is to continue buying and enjoying Luna Vineyards wines."

To ensure winemaking and cellar activities continue, winemaking personnel remain onsite observing CDC social distancing recommendations. Leadership, administrative, and enterprise sales personnel continue to work from their home offices. "Participation has to come from everyone. We are in this together and Luna staff are committed to maintaining each other's wellbeing, then turning the focus on collaborative ways among departments to find innovative alternatives and opportunities to engage our customers," says Andre Crisp.

The teams are working together to launch a series of live online tastings of its Estate and Reserve wines, pre-releases, and wine club favorites on Instagram, Facebook, and Zoom. "In a virtual space, the intimacy and transparency between our club members, guests, and the Chief Winemaker is a magical exchange," says Nisha Singh, VP of Marketing.

Luna Vineyards is launching a Spring Relief Initiative to help local healthcare providers and its workers who have dedicated their lives to serving our communities. During March and April, Luna Vineyards will donate a percentage of wine sales to OLE Health in Napa Valley, a community health center impacted by the COVID-19 Pandemic.

"During this unprecedented moment in our world, let's join together to support and inspire one another. Luna's visitor center may be empty and wine country quiet, but nothing will silence the collective resolve of Napa Valley," says Andre Crisp, CEO of Luna Vineyards

Luna Vineyards' pioneering roots began at its estate in Napa Valley 25 years ago. Luna celebrates its innovative vision today under the leadership of winery President Andre Crisp and award-winning Chief Winemaker Shawna Miller. For more information, please visit www.lunavineyards.com.

