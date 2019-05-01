Luna Vineyards Springs to New Heights in 2019

The winery expands its branded partnerships as a featured winery at BottleRock 2019, extended tasting room at The Village in Vista Collina, and achieves sweeping media success.



NAPA, Calif., May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Luna Vineyards announced today the successful launch of The Winemaker's Reserve Collection. This new line made its debut in November of 2018 with sweeping success from the media. Luna's Winemaker's Reserve 2016 Cabernet Sauvignon and 2017 Chardonnay received Double Gold and Gold at The San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition and 90+ scores from Wine Enthusiast, Robert Parker, James Suckling, Jeb Dunnuck, Wine Advocate, and Wine Spectator.

"The recognition from the media community shattered Luna's 2019 sales goals in just two months with a record-breaking timeline in sold-out vintages," said Andre Crisp, President & CEO of Luna Vineyards. "Luna looks forward to the continued success with media partners."

The Winemaker's Reserve Line represents the heart of Luna Vineyards and its dedication to creating small lot wines for a discerning connoisseur. The trade line is available for wholesale purchase; the suggested retail price ranges from $45-65 per bottle.

For wholesale inquiries, please contact:

Daniel Daul: dan@lunavineyards.com 952-240-0956

President Andre Crisp and Winemaker, Shawna Miller, continue to steer Luna's brand vision receiving recognition with its Black Label Estate collection picking up wins from the 12th American Fine Wine Competition, James Suckling, Robert Parker, and Wine Spectator. The Estate collection is available for purchase on-site, online and through the wine club.

For tasting and wine club inquiries, please contact:

James Foster: jfoster@lunavineyards.com 707-255-5862

The spring of 2019 also boasts a successful partnership with BottleRock in Napa Valley. Luna Vineyards is once again honored to be a featured winery at BottleRock 2019. With a superb lineup including Imagine Dragons, Neil Young+ Promise of the Real, Mumford and Sons, Pharrell Williams, Santana, and Logic, Luna will be pouring award-winning varietals including the Jewel Pinot Grigio, and its Winemaker's Reserve Pinot Noir, and Sangiovese. Luna Vineyards will host guests at its Cabana, #12 in the Wine Garden.

Luna Vineyards also expands consumer experiences at its extended tasting room, Luna Vineyards at The Village, a new space bringing together the best of Napa's Wine Country. Open from 11:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. daily, Luna Vineyards at The Village offers unique varietals hand-selected from its Estate and Reserve collection for consumers, coupled with the Village's upscale artisan market, food and wine center, and 16,000-square-foot event lawn, featuring a robust calendar of weekly events in the spring and summer. Luna Wine Club members enjoy complimentary wine tastings, no appointments necessary. 850 Bordeaux Way, Napa, CA 94558.

About Luna Vineyards:

Luna Vineyards' pioneering roots began at its estate on the Silverado Trail in the Napa Valley over two decades ago. Luna celebrates that same innovative vision today under the leadership of winery President Andre Crisp. Award-winning winemaker Shawna Miller is fiercely dedicated to the production of premium wines. Long known and loved as producers of Pinot Grigio, of which Robert Parker has said "There is no better Pinot Grigio being produced in the New World than Luna's," the estate collection reflects the diversity of Luna Vineyards wines. Since its inception, the winery has focused on quality and innovation, with the utmost respect for the land. For more information, please visit: http://www.lunavineyards.com

