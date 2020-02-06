Luna Vineyards Celebrates 25 Years in the Napa Valley

NAPA, Calif., Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 2020 celebrates Luna's 25th anniversary when, in 1995, the winery was born at the foot of the Silverado Trail in the Napa Valley. Mike Moone founded Luna Vineyards in 1995 and, with an eye for innovation, set out to produce cherished Italian varietals like Pinot Grigio and Sangiovese.

It comes as a surprise to many that Sangiovese is the grape used for the well-known Chianti, made in the Tuscany region of Italy. With the arriving wave of Italian immigrants in the late 19th to the early 20th century, producing Sangiovese in Napa Valley was common. As Cabernet Sauvignon became king, it soon replaced the Sangiovese varietal in the valley.

Twenty-five years later, esteemed Chief Winemaker Shawna Miller and CEO Andre Crisp lead the winery with unique Sangiovese sourced from the best vineyard sites in Napa Valley, including Game Farm Vineyard in Oakville. In these shallow, rocky soils, the stressed vines produce superior-quality Sangiovese.

Andre and Shawna are proud to be considered pioneers in Napa's resurgence of Sangiovese. They've declared 2020 the Year of Sangiovese and it is the centerpiece of their celebration planned for Aug. 22, 2020.

"Reviving traditions, we aim to make wines that are fun and food-friendly, and nothing represents that better than a versatile Italian wine. Sangiovese goes with every occasion and nearly every food. That's why we are celebrating Luna's 25th anniversary with the Year of Sangiovese," says Shawna Miller.

The Estate Sangiovese series includes the food-friendly Sangiovese Classico, single-vineyard Sangiovese Riserva with a satin finish, 100% Sangiovese Rosé and Canto Super Tuscan blend. The Luna Vineyards Sangiovese series represents the heart of Luna Vineyards and its dedication to creating small-lot wines for a discerning connoisseur. The Estate series is available for purchase online or directly at the Luna Vineyards Lounge at 2921 Silverado Trail in Napa.

President Andre Crisp continues to steer Luna's brand success, receiving recognition with its Black Label Estate series consistently picking up 90+ points media wins from James Suckling, Antonio Galloni, Decanter and Wine Spectator.

2020 also boasts another successful year of events and partnerships. On Feb. 19, Winemaker Shawna Miller will host a special dinner for wine club members. The spring also boasts a fruitful collaboration with BottleRock Napa Valley. Luna Vineyards is once again honored to be a featured winery at BottleRock 2020. With a superb lineup, Luna will be pouring award-winning Sangiovese.

Luna Vineyards' pioneering roots began at its estate in Napa Valley 25 years ago. Luna celebrates its innovative vision today under the leadership of winery President Andre Crisp and award-winning Chief Winemaker Shawna Miller. Long known and loved as producers of Pinot Grigio, of which Robert Parker has said "There is no better Pinot Grigio being produced in the New World than Luna's," the Estate series reflects the diversity of Luna Vineyards wines. For more information, please visit www.lunavineyards.com.

